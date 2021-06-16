Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger issued a statement on Friday that covered 3 main points:
The Center today
We have worked tirelessly to mold our services into the exemplary operations you see today and since that time.
We can do nothing about 2014 only 2021 and beyond.
Almost no one who works here now was employed by us then, so please don’t think of our current employees in a bad light. If you have a neighbor or friend who works here, thank them for their dedicated service, for it is a difficult job.
Don’t confuse them with anything that happened so long ago.
I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the 41 years I’ve been here and the literally thousands of folks with developmental and intellectual disabilities we have helped to prosper and to lead more productive lives. I’m even prouder that we continue to offer an even higher quality of service today.
The events of 2013-14:
“It’s extremely important to note that these cases are from 2014.
The people who mistreated anyone back then and also were involved in these 2 cases as well went to jail for what they did, as they should have.
We did everything in our power to help the authorities uncover what happened and have tried extremely hard to put this behind us since it is nearly 8 years old.
The civil case
Our insurance company hires our attorneys and makes the decisions on settlements. We are well represented and we trust in their judgments.
Any questions about any further action in these cases must be matters that will be handled and addressed by our legal representation and insurance provider because they pay any final settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.