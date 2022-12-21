The funeral homes in Hampshire County need more cooler space, they revealed at Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting.
The Commission summarized 2 letters they had received from McKee and Giffin funeral homes that detailed a very real issue – a need for more space for bodies – and requested the ability to check out the cooler at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital before it’s demolished.
The letters expressed that sometimes, like during flu season, for example, the funeral homes don’t have a place to store bodies.
Commissioner Bob Hott said that a few years ago, Carter Wagoner with Shaffer Funeral Home came in with a similar request and was denied by the Commission.
“I don’t think we should be getting into this business,” he said. “They can expand if necessary…I don’t think they should plan on our compassion to help them with their business. Any business can be overwhelmed… I’m against that totally.”
Commissioner Dave Cannon said that it might be in the Commission’s interest to reach out to the hospital and ask about their relationship with the funeral homes and see if there was space available at the hospital for when the funeral homes are full.
Hott added that one of the county employees indicated the hospital was “not always welcoming” if funeral homes here were full.
Hott also pointed out that the funeral homes should cooperate to figure out how to make the best use of their space.
“If they work together, they may be able to solve the problem even without another cooler,” he said, adding that he “would have appreciated” the directors coming to the Tuesday morning meeting in person so they could discuss the issue.
The Commission moved to send out a letter to the hospital inquiring about their relationship with the county funeral homes, and encouraged the directors to look into the cooler at the old HMH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.