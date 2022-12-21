The funeral homes in Hampshire County need more cooler space, they revealed at Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting.

The Commission summarized 2 letters they had received from McKee and Giffin funeral homes that detailed a very real issue – a need for more space for bodies – and requested the ability to check out the cooler at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital before it’s demolished.

