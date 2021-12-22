First responders:
‘It all goes out the window’
The grim assessment from EMT Kerri Kisamore is, unfortunately, an accurate one, but she and a few members of Hampshire County EMS tallied their 3rd cardiac arrest save this year in November: 50-year-old Steve Fox from Bloomery.
It all started with a little bit of heartburn, Steve remembered. Before long, there was no denying it: he needed help, so his family called 911 to get him to the hospital.
EMT Devin Nimmo said that when the EMS team arrived, Steve was laying on his back, saying that he had 10-out-of-10 chest pain.
When it comes to events like cardiac arrest, Blake Shockey with Valley Medical Transport said, “time is tissue.”
“The longer that it takes for (the issue) to be treated, the more tissue, whether it be brain tissue or heart tissue, dies,” Shockey explained.
When Steve’s family called 911, it was actually the 1st time that the EMS team had used “Pulsara,” which, in its simplest terms, is a form of communication between pre-hospital care and the hospital. Shockey said Pulsara has the potential to significantly cut down on the amount of time for patients like Steve to get registered and ready for treatment before they even arrive at the hospital.
Time is tissue.
Steve had been having chest pain and heartburn, and it was only about 20 minutes from the time his wife and son called 911 to when he “coded” (went into cardiac arrest) in the back of the ambulance.
“Your mentality changes as soon as that happens,” Shockey said. “Your game plan, how you were going to treat him, it goes out the window.”
Steve was technically dead for somewhere between 30 to 45 seconds in the ambulance. Shockey explained that it takes less than 10 minutes of no blood flow to the brain to cause serious damage, so time really is of the essence.
They got defibrillator pads on Steve, shocked him and got his pulse back, all before the ambulance left the Fox family’s Bloomery driveway.
Shockey said Steve regained consciousness and was even talking to the team in the back of the ambulance after he was brought back, which is an incredibly rare occurrence.
“The rest of that transport (to the hospital) was just us trying to keep him calm, because he had just died in front of us,” Shockey recalled. “He even made the comment, ‘I think I’m going to die, aren’t I?’ and I told him, ‘I need you to stop saying that. I need you to keep fighting, and stay with us.’”
Shockey was driving the Valley Health chase vehicle to Bloomery from Augusta, and the rest of the team responded from Capon Bridge. Every mile closer to Steve was going to be of the utmost importance.
“It’s a matter of minutes that matter,” Shockey added.
With issues like chest pain and heartburn, sometimes folks don’t want to call 911 and get help, because they’re not sure if their issue is serious.
“People are hesitant to call 911. I stress to people, whether it’s ‘Grandma fell’ or someone has chest pains and it ends up being normal angina or regular heartburn, whatever it may be, call us,” Nimmo emphasized. “It’s what we’re here for. It’s what we do.”
Steve was brought to the hospital, where he could be treated by the Valley Health team. The EMS team that revived him was able to watch updates on his treatment, thanks to the Pulsara technology.
As Kisamore stated, cardiac arrests don’t generally end on a positive note. Shockey added that in their line of work, sitting next to the patient they’ve fought to bring back is nothing short of a miracle.
“For the vast majority of us in this field, we start doing this as volunteers, without pay or compensation, because we have this desire to help,” he said. “We see a lot of negative in this world and in this job, and these moments are when we get to see the joy and the recovery. It makes us appreciate why we’re here.” o
