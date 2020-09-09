A giant piece of textile art that won a Hampshire artist awards 3 years ago is on exhibit in the State Capitol complex.
“40 Years of the Best in Contemporary Art” is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at the Culture Center’s State Theater Gallery.
Prominent among the works in the 7-foot “Progress in the Mountains,” stitched together by Susan Feller of Augusta.
Feller’s 84-inch-by-27-inch textile work, completed in 2015, depicts Corridor H in the autumn. She has even hooked the windmills atop Mount Storm in the distance.
It was 1 of 7 pieces that earned the award of excellence that fall in the state’s every-other-year juried exhibit. All 7 pieces were bought by the state for its permanent collection. Feller was paid $2,000.
Now it’s being shown as part of the exhibit honoring the 21 biennial competitions.
“I felt proud to have work included representing traditional fiber crafts,” Feller said.
Feller’s “Progress” is only the 2nd hooked rug purchased by the state in the competition’s history. The 1st, by the McDonald sisters of Gilmer County, was chosen in 1968 in a juried exhibition that became the basis for the biennial shows. It became an inspiration for Feller.
Her interest in the McDonald sisters led to a grant from the Tamarack Foundation for the Augusta artist to research their story and their other works.
Feller’s hope for this new exhibit is that “the rug would influence someone as my seeing the McDonald's piece did me.”
The 40 years exhibit features top juried award winners from the past 4 decades. It includes at least one Governor’s Award winner from each of the 21 biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.