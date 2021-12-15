Up, up, up.
That’s the direction Covid numbers are headed here, for both the good (the number of folks getting boosted) and the bad (case numbers and deaths).
Hampshire County recorded its 4,000th case of the pandemic Sunday, just 4 months after passing 2,000.
Since the beginning of December, 4 Covid-related deaths have been confirmed by the health department — a 67-year-old Romney woman, a 61-year-old Augusta man, a 78-year-old Romney woman and a 64-year-old Shanks man.
With data from DHHR, Clarksburg TV station WBOY reported that as of Dec. 7, Hampshire County was ranked 45th in the state for Covid deaths, with Hardy County sitting at No. 36, Grant at No. 12 and Mineral County topping the list at No. 1.
And as far as the 5-color state Covid map?
On Tuesday, Hampshire County moved from red to orange status for the 1st time since Aug. 25. The rest of the Eastern Panhandle is solidly crimson.
“Our numbers are trending higher, day by day,” the health department’s Facebook page warned. “If you are sick, please isolate and test and stay isolated until you get your results.”
On a daily basis here, the new case numbers tend to jump around, landing anywhere from, say, 5 cases to 40 cases.
Monday night the active case number stood at 64, but an alarming 9 people were hospitalized.
“Our hospitalizations have dramatically went up this week,” Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said. “The majority of our hospitalizations are unvaccinated.”
She noted the fast-transmitting Delta variant is circulating through Hampshire.
“It’s going through families again very quickly,” Wilkins said. “It’s hitting 1 and before you know it you have a family of 4 or 5 all sick.”
A new variant is on the radar as well: several weeks ago, the “Omicron” variant was identified in South Africa, and has since been recorded as found in the U.S., too.
While the Center for Disease Control (the CDC) doesn’t have too much information on Omicron because of the small number of cases, they caution that fully vaccinated people can become infected with this new variant and spread it to others.
However, the Health Department here echoed the sentiment about vaccines that they always have: while getting vaccinated doesn’t make you completely immune to contracting the virus or its variants, it does act as a strong defense against serious illness, hospitalization and death associated with Covid.
Still, Hampshire County lags most of the state in vaccinations. Tuesday’s statistics from DHHR show Hampshire as the 3rd-lowest in the state with 35.4% fully vaccinated. Only Morgan (31.1%) and Gilmer (34.4%) were worse.
Wilkins said earlier this month that while there was a lull in the numbers of folks scheduling boosters, it shot back up after Thanksgiving.
“We’re booking up quick, but that’s good,” she said. “It slowed down there for a while, and I didn’t really know what to anticipate after Thanksgiving.”
She called the uptick in folks getting boosted “wild.”
So, who can get a booster shot?
Everyone aged 18 or older is eligible for a Covid booster, as long as it’s at least 6 months after you finish your initial Covid vaccination series.
There will be a Moderna booster clinic this Thursday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the health department’s site in Augusta. Call the health department at 304-496-9640 to make your appointment.
Boosters for both Pfizer and Moderna can be received at pharmacies countywide. Make sure you call ahead of time to ask about the process, the pharmacy’s hours and the availability of the shots.
Review staffer Jim King contributed to this report.
