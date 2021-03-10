Hampshire County Fair Committee Chair Duane “Punkin” Oates said Saturday that he has already talked with the company that supplies the rides. They agreed that Hampshire County should be able to hold a fair this year — “if everything goes according to plan,” says Oates.
Gov. Jim Justice has yet to release fairs and festivals from the restrictions placed on them last June — “but it’s coming,” said Oates.
At last Friday’s press conference, the governor said that although he has not yet taken action to lift the restrictions he set on fairs and festivals last summer, he has begun to talk with the state’s pandemic response leadership team about the conditions under which such events might be safely held.
Once the governor acts, Oates says the Hampshire County Fair will move forward on 1 condition: “The only way we’re going to have the fair is with no restrictions.“
He believes neither the Ruritan club members who volunteer to staff the fair nor the employees of the company that supplies the rides can be expected to enforce restrictions. The public’s behavior has proven too hard to control.
It was the governor’s announcement of restrictions on fairs and festivals that caused cancellation of the fair last year. Restrictive guidelines for fairs and festivals were announced June 4, and Oates immediately distributed them to committee members and called an emergency meeting.
Last year’s committee had been struggling with finding a safe path forward ever since their 1st meeting in March 2020 - held just 3 days after President Trump had declared Covid-19 a national emergency.
They had already worked out new rules for FFA and 4-H members responsible for animals in the barns and discussed ways to hold beauty pageants without crowding contestants into changing rooms — even though the Miss America pageant had already been canceled, so Hampshire Fair pageant winners would be left with no official sash and crown and no prospect of advancement to the next level.
The governor’s guidelines required far more, and after reviewing them, the committee agreed unanimously to cancel last year’s fair on June 8.
As planning begins again, there is still no information available on what holding a fair this year will require, but it appears the governor may provide new guidelines soon.
If the new guidelines are workable and all goes according to plan, the Hampshire County Fair will be in full swing at the fairgrounds in Augusta on July 25-31. Mark your calendars.
