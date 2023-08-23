Bus image

Hampshire County schools opened their doors for the year on Monday, and this is a good time to remind drivers to be alert for school buses on the roadway.

School bus operators have a tremendous responsibility with safely loading, unloading and transporting students to and from school. The Sheriff’s Office works closely with the Hampshire County School’s Transportation Department with enforcing the laws pertaining to vehicles running school bus red lights. Please use extra caution when traveling during the morning and afternoon hours to ensure the safe transportation of students. Additionally, be mindful of children being along the roadway waiting to board the school buses.

