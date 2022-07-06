Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.