For the May 10 primary
1: Old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria, Capon School St.
2: Capon Valley Ruritan Club, 9788 Capon River Road, Yellow Spring
3: Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Pike
4: Capon Valley View Senior Center, 6487 Christian Church Road
5: Slanesville Elementary, 6550 Bloomery Pike
6: Capon Bridge Middle School, 75 Capon School St.
7: Slanesville Elementary School, 6550 Bloomery Pike
8: Slanesville Fire Company, 6951 Bloomery Pike
9: John Cornwell School, 58 Ray Queen Drive, Levels
10: Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Pike
11: Slanesville Ruritan Building, 6458 Bloomery Pike
12: Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike
14: Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
15: Mill Creek Ruritan, 14 Honey Bee Drive, Purgitsville
16: Romney Elementary School, 45 School St.
17: Romney Elementary School, 45 School St.
18: Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way.
19: Dept. of Natural Resources, 1 Depot St., Romney
21: Old Rio Schoolhouse, 11644 Delray Road
22: Augusta Elementary School, 61 Pancione Loop
23: Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center, 11924 Grassy Lick Road, Kirby
24: Hampshire High School cafeteria, 157 Trojan Way
25: Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield
26: Springfield Senior Center, 8090 Cumberland Road
28: Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
