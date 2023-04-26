With over 300 projects and 400 students that partook in the West Virginia Social Studies Fair, students here did exceptionally well in representing Hampshire County.
All six of Hampshire’s projects participated well on a regional level, but three of them placed on a state level, Social Studies Fair director Nicole Morris said.
The third-place winner for the category of political science was Greydon Massie, a fourth-grade student from Romney Elementary, for his “West Virginia State Police Academy” project. Home-schooled student Lydia Wolford placed first in the geography category for her “Adventure of a Lifetime” project. Romney Elementary School students Ben and Emilia Morris took first place for their sociology project “ How Did We Get Here? Navigating our American Immigration Story.”
The students interested in participating could decide their topic, and the rest was up to them.
It is mainly an individual project, but some schools require students to participate in the fair.
“It takes a lot of work,” Morris said, noting that the students have been working on the projects for months.
The students compete on a county, regional and finally state level for the fair, and Morris said they welcome home-schooled students.
“They were all very excited; it’s kind of a big deal,” Morris said.
Looking forward, Morris said she would love to see more Hampshire County representation and recalled that “the county used to be really involved.”
“You have to have parent involvement; there is just no way around that,” she added.
Morris and others are considering ideas to get more students and parents to participate.
She mentioned that if kids can see other kids having new experiences somewhere away from home, that could be a motivator.
Since 1977, the West Virginia Department of Education has hosted the annual Social Studies Fair at the convention center. Students from grades 3 through 12 exhibit their work in nine different categories. U.S. history, global history, geography, psychology, sociology, anthropology, economics, political science, and state and local studies are just a few of the categories.
