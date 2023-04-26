With over 300 projects and 400 students that partook in the West Virginia Social Studies Fair, students here did exceptionally well in representing Hampshire County.

All six of Hampshire’s projects participated well on a regional level, but three of them placed on a state level, Social Studies Fair director Nicole Morris said.

0426 Social studies fair 1.jpeg

Fourth-grade student Greydon Massie placed third place for his political science project on the state police academy.
0426 Social Studies Fair 2.jpeg

Fifth-grade student Lydia Wolford placed first place for her geography-focused project, “An Adventure of a Lifetime.”
0426 Social studies fair 3.jpeg

Ben and Emilia Morris placed first place for their group project  under the sociology category.

