Hampshire County remains solidly in the green — in a sea of green — on West Virginia’s 5-color Covid-19 tracking map.
One county — Wirt on the west side of the state — slipped to gold status Monday, the 1st county in more than a week to show signs of a Covid outbreak.
Hampshire had 6 active cases in its weekly update last Thursday.
* * *
Spring break for Hampshire County students begins with early dismissal Thursday. Students are off Friday and all next week, returning the following Monday, April 25.
WVSDB is in the middle of its spring break. Classes resume next Tuesday, April 19.
The Hampshire Review office will be closed Friday.
* * *
Fortune Magazine has put Sheetz on its list of the 100 best companies to work for. Sheetz ranked 33rd, the 8th time in 9 years that it has made the list.
* * *
The average gasoline price in West Virginia fell 5.4 cents a gallon last week, averaging $3.98 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. The average in West Virginia is 13.3 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.28 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 7.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.10 Sunday. The national average is down 23.3 cents from a month ago, but up $1.25 from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.