SHANKS — Taylor Michael, a “beautiful and free-spirited soul,” was TPM Genetics’ 1st customer, remembered Paige McNeely.
“She was so excited, and I knew she loved her pigs,” Paige recalled.
Now, TPM Genetics is working with Taylor’s family to open a scholarship contest for FFA and 4-H students in Hampshire County, continuing to honor the late teen’s memory.
Paige, who grew up in Hampshire County, has known the Michael family for a while, and when she married her husband Tanner, from Greenbrier County, the couple (who run TPM Genetics in Shanks) knew they wanted to raise show pigs.
Taylor was their 1st customer, and Paige said that she and Tanner were “heartbroken” when the Kirby teen passed away unexpectedly in June, just days after she graduated from Hampshire High School.
“Tanner and I both had it laid on our hearts that we should do something in memory of her,” Paige said. “It finally came to us that we should hold an essay contest for a free pig to be shown at the fair.”
The couple brought the idea to the Michael family, and they loved the idea.
The goal, Paige explained, is to have the contest every year, “to keep Taylor’s memory of showing pigs alive.” The couple announced on Dec. 16 on Facebook that their pig, a littermate to Taylor’s show pig, is expecting her 1st litter this month. The winner of the essay contest will receive a hog out of that litter.
There’s only 1 requirement to enter the scholarship essay contest: you must be a 4-H or FFA member in Hampshire County.
If you’re thinking of submitting an essay, Paige said, then your submission should include some key information: share a bit about yourself, and share what 4-H or FFA means to you. Include in your essay whether you’re experienced with show hogs or not, what your future plans are and why you think you should be chosen. There’s a 1-page minimum for the contest.
“Tanner and I both have a strong connection to 4-H and FFA, and we want to be involved in any way we possibly can,” she remarked. “We are so excited we have piglets due very, very soon.”
Since Taylor’s passing, the community has rallied several times in her memory, like during the Hampshire County Fair at the end of July, when Taylor’s fair hog brought in $25,000 for the Michael family at the livestock auction.
While idea of the scholarship contest was heavy on Paige and Tanner’s hearts, it’s now becoming a reality as the contest is officially open to FFA and 4-H students here.
Paige added, “We are hoping to have a large turnout and be flooded with essays.”
