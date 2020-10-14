Let’s cut right to the chase.
Levies to help out our volunteer fire companies and keep our libraries open are on the general election ballot and they both need your support again.
For the record, neither of these are new levies. We’ve been paying them for years, but state law says they have to be renewed every 5 years.
So, saying yes won’t raise your taxes. Saying yes will just keep in place what we’ve been paying all along – and folks, that isn’t much.
Each of the levies costs the owner of a $150,000 house about $1 a month. That’s it. For less than $25 on next year’s tax bill you can keep your local volunteer fire company going and the county’s 2 libraries operating.
Without those small levies, the consequences will be dire.
County fire chiefs say that more than one of the county’s 8 volunteer squads will close without the funds that the levy provides. There just aren’t enough gun bashes and chicken dinners to pick up the slack.
Even worse, homeowner insurance rates will go up in areas where fire protection disappears.
Likewise, the libraries say they will both have to close their doors by next June 30 if their levy isn’t approved.
Yes, there is state money available to help fund county libraries – but only if the county puts up its own support in the form of a levy. No library levy? No state funds – and no libraries.
The rates are low and the stakes are high. Your yes vote is key for these 2 levies to get the 60-percent support required to pass.
Whether you’re voting now by absentee ballot, early at the courthouse or on Nov. 3, say yes to our fire companies and our libraries.
