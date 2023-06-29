CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has declared that Monday – July 3 – will be an official holiday for state employees.
Government offices in Hampshire County will be closed due to the holiday; the Review office will remain open.
“It’s immeasurably important to pause on Independence Day every year and remember all the freedoms we have in our great country and all the sacrifices made by our veterans and active duty military members,” Justice said Thursday morning. “Their sacrifice is the reason we can all celebrate in peace, knowing that we live in the greatest country in the world.”
With the holiday weekend, travel is expected to pick up around the state, with an estimated 1.355 million vehicle transactions projected for the West Virginia Turnpike between today, June 29, and Sunday, July 9.
From June 29 through July 5, members of the West Virginia State Police will also be scheduling additional patrols and enforcement actions in order to reduce the number of traffic accidents and fatalities this holiday weekend.
Government offices – and the Review office, too – will be closed on July 4 in observance of the holiday.
