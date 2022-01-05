We asked 4 people from different walks and communities around the county to share their hopes for 2022 — and gave them no direction beyond that. Here are their thoughts, which we hope will inspire you or at least give you food for thought.
‘A blessing to the community’
Naomi and Steve King family
Shanks, Blessings of Hope greenhouse
Our hopes and goals for 2022 are to see the Kingdom of God advanced on this earth. We would like to see righteousness, peace and joy be manifested in many, many places and people.
We would like to see neighbors helping neighbors, through being there for each other, and sharing our gifts and talents with each other. Our goal is to be a blessing to the community.
‘We are still one country’
Logan Mantz
Capon Bridge, attorney and business owner
For my friends and family, I just hope that we all stay healthy.
For our community, I hope that we can use 2022 to build a new level of cooperation among the different organizations here in Hampshire County. We’re lucky to live in a place with so many good folks working to do good for their community, and I think that there’s an opportunity for our organizations to do an even better job of combining our efforts.
Aside from the fact that project packets which have multiple participating organizations are more attractive to grant funders, combining our efforts and resources allows us to get more done with less - something West Virginians already know all about.
For our country, I hope that we can somehow remember that we are still one nation and one people. By allowing our country to grow more divided, we’re doing exactly what our rival nations hope (and plan) for.
No matter how tense things get, I hope we can remember that folks on the other side of the political aisle are our neighbors, friends, family and countrymen. Our kids go to school with theirs, we eat at the same restaurants, we drive over the same potholes, and we pledge allegiance to the same flag.
We’ve all still got more in common than we have that sets us apart, and I hope that it doesn’t take a catastrophe for us to remember that.
Happy New Year.
‘Our community is struggling’
John Rohrbaugh
Springfield, magistrate
First and foremost, I wish the best for all Hampshire County residents in 2022! Although, it is certainly fair to say that 2021 was a challenging year, with many ups and downs, given the Covid pandemic, my hope for 2022, is for all to be safe within our community.
I hope that we can get back to some stability and that more normalcy exists in the upcoming new year! I wish the best for the students (and parents) in our school system, as 2021 disrupted their lives and caused much stress and anxiety, given the many challenges that were presented due to virtual learning taking away the ability of students to be in a traditional classroom setting and taking away many of the extra-curricular activities that students enjoy.
From a professional standpoint, it is my wish for the individuals within our community who suffer from addiction, to take those difficult steps necessary to regain sobriety. It is no secret that our community is struggling with controlled substances; we cannot simply sweep the problem under the rug and pretend that it does not exists.
I see the problem daily and it effects all walks of life, no matter one’s socioeconomic status. As difficult as it may be, I encourage those who suffer from addiction to summon the courage, approach loved ones, and ask for the help that you need, so you can regain your health and sobriety, and take back control of your life.
It’s your courage, strength and sobriety that can make our community an even better place to live. In essence, given the unnecessary lives lost in our community due to addiction in 2021, it is my hope that the drug overdose spike will end in 2022.
In closing, I want to reiterate my hope for a great 2022 for all! Happy New Year, Hampshire County.
‘Limits are what
you set them to be’
Abigail Hall
Romney, senior at HHS, cheerleader and honor student
Successful people have common threads: they are focused, hard workers and always keep the end goal in their sight. They have optimism and hope because they keep their eye on the prize and filter out distractions in life that try to steer them off course.
Hope is a feeling of expectation and desire for something to happen. Individuals lose sight of it because they don’t apply it to all aspects of their lives. It’s looking at the world in a positive light and finding the silver lining.
Happy people are successful people because they see the good in the world and always find something to look forward to.
Hope is present in terms of longing for relationships and success. Propinquity is a key factor in an individual’s happiness because the people held dearest to the heart hold the most influence over emotions.
According to Tom Bodett, “They say a person needs just 3 things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.”
Relationships with peers, family members and teachers play a key role in success because happiness is universally desired in every individual.
Success is driven by the impulsive yearning to feel a sense of accomplishment. Whether within one’s personal life, or in the school or working environments, goals are set with hopes of achievement.
According to Brad Henry, “A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination and instill a love of learning.”
The relationships built between the students and their teachers can be used to inspire young minds and allow them to learn that hope is the key to success early on. They can apply this to their schoolwork in order to achieve goals of academic success.
Maintaining focus on the end result allows for priority and control over life. People with hope and positivity are more likely to be successful because when faced with obstacles, they will be able to think optimistically in order to find a viable solution.
Pope John XXIII once said, “Consult not your fears, but your hopes and dreams. Think not about your frustrations, but about your unfulfilled potential. Concern yourself not with what you tried and failed in, but with what is still possible for you to do.”
Hope allows for creative thinking. If a pessimistic mindset is held and fears are consulted, the decision will be to not try at all. However, with the mindset of hope, the ability to work without the fear of failure won’t weigh down the individual because they will focus on the potential and possibilities the opportunity holds.
My hopes for the future are to apply the principles above in order to live each day with optimism because regardless of whether the glass is half full or half empty, there’s water in it and that’s something. I want my thoughts to be flooded with hope for the new day when I awake, and I want to go to sleep knowing the endless possibilities that come with tomorrow. Limits are what you set them to be, but with hope, the boundaries are endless because there is an infinite amount of potential and great things yet to come.
