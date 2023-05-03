Town pool ‘limped’ along to closure, but grants, fundraisers seem promising
ROMNEY — The Romney Parks and Recreation board voted a few weeks ago to keep the town pool closed for the 2023 season due to an unavoidable need for repairs and strained finances.
The Town of Romney released a statement on their Facebook page about the closure of the 60-plus-year-old pool Tuesday afternoon, touching on some of the numbers and challenges faced by the Parks and Rec board surrounding the opening, funding and maintaining of the community staple.
Repairs, renovation…replacement?
The pool, while being six decades old, was built through volunteer labor – its age and construction limiting the design.
“Many of the fixtures and structural components of the pool itself are now decades beyond their designed lifespan and in full need of replacement,” the statement detailed.
Even the newest component of the pool – the pool house – was constructed 20 years ago, and is ailing, while also providing no additional space for shelter during rainstorms, dining, events, etc.
But unfortunately, that’s not all: this spring, the board discovered a large leak in the pool’s liner, exacerbating the need for a liner replacement as well as several other costly repairs ¬– none of which are included in the pool’s regular operation costs.
A money issue
“The pool is funded entirely by three distinct funding streams,” Town officials said. “The $1.50 of the user fee for Town of Romney residents, funds raised during operation…and donations.”
Since a big chunk of pool funding is pulled from the Town of Romney user fees, that means that town residents make up the majority of pool funding ¬– though data collected shows that about 90 percent of pool users aren’t actually town residents.
With less than 2,000 residents living within town limits – “many of whom live with difficult financial situations” – raising the fee isn’t feasible.
The aging pool house was also constructed 20 years ago under a loan that the Town is still paying back; nearly all the funds raised by the Romney service fees have been put toward that loan payment, leaving the Parks and Rec board with a “shoestring budget,” continued the statement.
A money solution?
In 2017, the Town began actively searching for grant funding for a pool restoration project, the post read, but none of the opportunities came to fruition.
This October, the Town applied for a pool-planning grant, which was pushed forward in February – just three months ago. The grant would be for the planning process only, taking into consideration the location’s obstacles, the community needs, accessibility concerns and more.
Once the planning is completed, then funds can be sought for the project itself.
“But these grants can take upwards of a year to come through, and the option of keeping the pool limping along while we wait is no longer on the table,” the post read. “Since the discovery of the leak, the Town has been researching the cost of the engineered designs and needed to start updating the facility and has discovered that these plans can be obtained for approximately $70,000.”
Knowing those numbers will allow the Town to work with community partners and fundraising opportunities to get the planning process kicked off “as soon as possible.”
The statement disclosed that the Town has continued to actively explore funding opportunities for the upgrade “and has some promising leads.”
A little help from friends, maybe
Romney will hurt without a pool, and the Town is aware of that, the report stated, explaining further that when the leak was discovered, town officials began looking for alternative pool resources immediately and are currently in discussions with Peterkin Camp and Conference Center leadership about possibly use of their facility.
This Saturday, Rev. Matthew D. Cowden issued a public letter about the opportunity to work with the Town of Romney on this matter, emphasizing that, “we have not yet come to any agreement as to the time of use and conditions for supervision and safety for the city to use our pool.”
There are lots of things to take into consideration, he said, and “unfortunately, nothing can be done or decided quickly.”
But it’s a possibility, the Town said.
The end goal
The ultimate goal of the pool renovation project is to “plan and construct a modern pool and recreation facility,” Town officials outlined, with a “zero entry pool” (which is both handicap accessible and suitable for toddlers) as well as a splash pad, shaded seating and, in general, upgraded maintenance facilities.
The town Parks and Rec board looks forward to working with the community to raise funds and get the pool back, better than ever, the post concluded.
“We’ve seen our small part of the state come together time and time again to get through rough times, and we believe that our community is more than a match for this challenge,” the Town said. “We have faith that we’ll be able to work through it.”
