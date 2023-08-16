Augusta dogs

Seventeen emaciated dogs were found at the searched residence, lacking proper food and water.

AUGUSTA — Augusta resident Jeffrey William Lavely will face multiple animal cruelty charges following a search conducted by law enforcement on his property last Tuesday.

“Animal control was getting tips about the potential neglect going on in his property,” Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said Monday.

