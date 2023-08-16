AUGUSTA — Augusta resident Jeffrey William Lavely will face multiple animal cruelty charges following a search conducted by law enforcement on his property last Tuesday.
“Animal control was getting tips about the potential neglect going on in his property,” Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said Monday.
As a result of suspected animal cruelty, 47-year-old Lavely’s residence was searched by West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Police and Hampshire County Animal Control. They discovered 17 dogs and one rabbit.
Lavely was identified as the owner and caretaker of the animals when the search warrant was executed.
Sions reported that several of the dogs were severely emaciated and in need of medical care, and he said the property was “pretty trashed up” overall. The dogs lacked proper food and water, many lacked appropriate containment areas, and one of them was chained up.
Lavely will be facing charges through the magistrate court, two per animal due to the animals’ condition, Sions said.
The rabbit was adopted, and all dogs went to the Hampshire County Animal Shelter, where the staff is working to better their condition.
Some of them were so emaciated that they “couldn’t hold their food down because their stomach had shrunk so bad,” said shelter director Patty Weakly, but she reported that the dogs are improving bit by bit.
Weakly added that only experienced foster parents can care for the 17 dogs because of their condition. To help with donation or fostering, contact the shelter at 304-671-4704.
