2020 grads celebrate at Augusta prom event
AUGUSTA — Which of the following characterized the 2020 grads’ prom event on Saturday?
A cat on the dance floor.
A spontaneous prom pickup game of basketball.
Smiles, sparkles and slow dancing.
If you said “all of the above,” you’d be correct.
Kristin Mumpower, whose daughter Kalei Haines is a 2020 grad, planned the “A Year to Remember”-themed event originally for July 17, but when Gov. Jim Justice tightened gathering restrictions, it had to be rescheduled.
There were nearly 75 grads out celebrating their senior year up at Bigg Riggs’ farm in Augusta, which was decorated with rustic touches, string lights and set up with an outdoor dance floor.
As the 2020 grads arrived, they were directed to a table to have their temperatures checked and to fill out COVID-19 screening forms.
The grads were called up table by table to get their food, and giveaways were happening throughout the night, many of which were announced by former HHS principal DiAnna Liller, who even took a moment out of her evening to dance with some of the graduates.
“I think it was a really good turnout,” said Mumpower.
