Bret builds a visitor’s booth at nursing home
SUNRISE SUMMIT — A freshman’s Eagle Scout project will help connect families with Hampshire Center residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bret Hano led a crew of volunteers last weekend in building a shelter with Plexiglas windows just outside the nursing home near the parking lot so residents can visit socially distanced with their loved ones.
“We were all very honored that this young gentleman even thought of us to do something like this for us,” Hampshire Center Executive Director Michelle Smith said Monday.
For Bret, the decision was easy after he saw a similar structure built for a nursing home in Montana about 2 months ago.
The challenge was in getting the project done in a timely manner. He had to get approval from the Boy Scouts and from Hampshire Center.
Then he needed to raise the money for the materials, from pressure-treated plywood (because its outdoor construction) to Plexiglas, at $100 a sheet.
“I had seen what that type of unit costs and the time it takes to put into it,” Smith said.
Thankfully, getting the materials came easy and construction moved quickly.
“In 2 days he got all his equipment,” said Milda Mullins, the Scout leader who took Bret to businesses looking for support.
Time was critical because winter is coming.
“We’re wanting to do it as early as possible because the nursing home has gone into lockdown again,” Bret said. That means tighter restrictions on family visits.
He sees the shelter as useful long after COVID-19 has been contained.
“It’s going to serve the purpose for any airborne virus,” he noted. In flu season, “They might want to keep the patient from being infected.”
Bret, his brother Joey and a handful of others met at the Mullins farm in Rio bright and early Saturday morning to build panels that they trucked to the Hampshire Center on Sunrise Boulevard at midday. One of the helpers was Hampshire Center’s maintenance supervisor Michael Poore.
“You can’t be making that kind of noise at 8 o’clock in the morning at a nursing home,” Bret explained of the 2-stage construction.
By late afternoon the work was done except for a couple of pieces of trim.
Now the ball is in Smith’s court for folks at Hampshire Center to be able to make use of it.
“Everything we do has to have a plan, especially if it’s COVID-related,” she explained.
She hopes to have plans in place later this week, bringing out residents to sit inside while their family members surround them outside.
