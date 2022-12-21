Hampshire County Schools have set the dates for pre-k and kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration is only required for students who aren’t already enrolled in pre-k.
Pre-k students must be 4 by this July 1 and kindergarten students must be 5.
State law now requires all students to attend kindergarten before starting 1st grade.
Documents required for registration include the child’s original birth certificate and record of immunization, proof of residency, proof of income, health and dental screening (before entrance) and child’s social security card.
Pre-K registration will be held at Romney, Augusta and Capon Bridge. There will be no registration at Slanesville or Springfield. There will still be Pre-K sites at Slanesville and possibly Springfield-Green Spring depending on numbers.
Registration hours are 8:30 and 11:30 on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and Friday, March 24, 2023. On Friday, April 28, 2023, registration will be from 8:30 – 11:30 and 12:30 – 3 p.m.
All Springfield-Green Spring Pre-K students will register at Romney and Slanesville Pre-K students will register at Augusta.
Students who register for Kindergarten will go to their district school (Romney, Augusta, Slanesville, Springfield-Green Spring and Capon Bridge).
Kindergarten registration is only for those students not currently enrolled in Pre-K and will be held at all elementary schools on the above dates.
Pre-K students must be 4 years old prior to July 1, 2023 and kindergarten students must be 5 years old prior to July 1, 2023.
Contact the school secretary to schedule an appointment.
