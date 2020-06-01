An employee at Sheetz in Romney has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Sheetz representative.
Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz provided the following statement:
“Sheetz was informed today that an employee at our store location on East Main Street in Romney, WV, has tested positive for COVID-19. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. This employee has not worked at this store location since May 22, 2020, and according to our on-going protocols, this store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting. Therefore, we will not be closing this store location at this time, but temporary closures may be necessary in the coming days due to staffing levels. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues.”
