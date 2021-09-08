The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped 2.83 inches on Romney last Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
But Hampshire County’s soaking was minimal compared to the damage that the tropical depression caused elsewhere in West Virginia as well as to the northeast, from Maryland to New York.
Schools here dismissed early Wednesday and opened 2 hours late Thursday as a precaution. But the rains that started by sunset Tuesday were gone within 24 hours.
The downpour was enough to close the low-water bridge between Green Spring and Oldtown, Md., for a couple of days.
Practices and athletic contests for school teams were wiped out Wednesday night.
Preston County appeared hardest hit in West Virginia. Several highways were closed as more than 5 inches of rain fell there.
At Shepherdstown, the Potomac crested just above flood stage, at 15.7 feet, causing minor flooding in Jefferson County and Washington County, Md.
Louisiana, where Ida came ashore on Aug. 28, still has dozens of communities and hundreds of thousands of residents without power.
New Jersey and New York, which caught the brunt of the damage before the storm moved out to sea, have recorded a dozen deaths. o
