Hampshire 5th-graders take 1st in state social studies
CHARLESTON — For Slanesville’s Jacob McNelis, Friday was a long time coming.
“Two years ago everything shut down right before regionals and he was poised to go to regionals as a 3rd-grader,” his mom Lindsay, who teaches 4th-grade at Slanesville, said.
For Augusta’s Addisyn Pyles and Taiah Redman, it was a glorious cap to their year.
“We went the farthest we could go,” Addisyn said Monday.
The Hampshire County 5th-graders became state champions Friday in West Virginia’s annual Social Studies Fair.
Jacob won the economics competition for his project, “The Dawn of Video Game Consoles.”
Addisyn and Taiah’s project “The Underground Railroad in West Virginia” won the state and local studies category.
The girls said they wanted to do a project on Harriet Tubman, the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, but realized she didn’t operate in the area.
So they focused on the Underground Railroad in West Virginia.
“There were many different routes and many different people who helped slaves escape,” Taiah explained.
Friends since kindergarten, they decided they wanted to do a project together. The social studies fair has separate individual and group entries in all 9 subject areas.
And when they learned they were the winners?
“We got really excited,” Addisyn said. “We said we did a good job to each other and we smiled a lot.”
Jacob’s reaction wasn’t unexpected.
“I was just sort of in shock,” he said.
His project started with the dawn of video games — remember Atari? — and carried through to today.
“I think the fact that I had a lot of older things that they knew more about helped,” Jacob said of how his presentation might have clicked with the judges.
The project was a natural for Jacob.
“I just had a love of the video game consoles my whole life,” he said.
Three other Hampshire County teams took a pair of 3rd places and an honorable mention at states.
Romney Elementary 5th-graders Braylon See and Landon Sirk finished 3rd in psychology for their project “Football Helmets Take Defense on Concussions.”
Springfield-Green Spring 4th-graders Brett Ritz, Evan Ritz and Hunter Fee were 3rd in world history for their “A History of Lego: Putting Together the Pieces.”
Romney Middle School 8th-graders Jackson Frazer and Peyton Milleson received honorable mention in state and local studies for “On the Trail with the CCC in West Virginia.”
The Hampshire County students advanced to Charleston by virtue of winning the Eastern Panhandle regional social studies fair, after winning their categories in the county social studies fair before Christmas.
They were up against the winners of regional social studies fairs from across the state at the finals in Charleston. Competition was broken into individuals or groups in 9 different content areas at both the elementary and middle-high school levels.
The content areas were anthropology, sociology, psychology, state and local studies, U.S. history, world history, geography, political science and economics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.