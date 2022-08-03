ROMNEY — A missing persons case that had the community abuzz for much of July apparently has ended tragically.
A body was discovered in a Romney neighborhood Friday afternoon that officials presume was 61-year-old Ben Lease.
“We need to confirm his identity,” Romney Patrolman Brian Kerling said. “We’re waiting on the results from the state medical examiner’s office. That could be several weeks or months.”
Family members had reported him missing to West Virginia State Police just 3 days earlier, but told authorities he had last been seen July 16. Questions about the whereabouts of the well-known Romney man had circulated on Facebook even before that.
Romney police received a call around 3:30 p.m. Friday saying the body had been discovered in a garage behind a house on Bolton Street. Kerling investigated.
“He knew the people who lived in the house,” the officer said. “It was not uncommon for him to be in and out of that garage sometimes.”
Lease mowed lawns, did yard work and other handyman jobs around town.
Kerling said the man appeared to have died several days before his body was found, probably of natural causes.
“At this point there’s nothing to lead us to believe there’s any foul play,” the patrolman said.
