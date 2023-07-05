ROMNEY — At last week’s County Commission meeting, Commissioner David Cannon gave a brief update on the Potomac Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) project, which will be servicing Grant, Hardy, Pendleton, Mineral, and Hampshire counties.
The PVTA’s solar-powered hydrogen fuel plant is one of three major projects coming to West Virginia in the coming years. These projects come from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) which has given West Virginia $25,852,107 to be used to upgrade and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $25 million in these three critical transportation projects,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to have supported all three of these projects, and I look forward to seeing their positive impacts for decades to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation infrastructure and opportunities across the Mountain State.”
Of the $25 million, the PVTA was awarded $4,570,000 to begin production on the Potomac Highlands Hydrogen Fuel initiative, which will be working to expand rural transit in the region. The project will begin at the industrial park in Petersburg.
The PVTA is also planning to find land in Hampshire County to construct a fueling and maintenance facility.
“This process of planning and development will be 12 to 18 months, and we already are working on construction funds,” said Cannon.
The project will be achieved in two main phases; phase one is the construction of “photovoltaic array” (solar panels), which will source the electricity for an Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Plant – a plant that will separate water into the fundamental elements of hydrogen and oxygen through electrical power.
The separation of these elements will allow for the production of hydrogen in a sustainable manner producing zero greenhouse gas emissions.
The second phase of the project, according to the PVTA, is to develop facilities where the hydrogen can be compressed and stored – as well as the delivery of hydrogen to onsite stations, to fuel hydrogen fuel cell powered transit vehicles, which are similar to electric buses, but instead run on hydrogen.
“We’re going to manufacture the hydrogen, we’re going to store the hydrogen, we’re going to sell the hydrogen,” said Cannon last Tuesday, illustrating the phases of the project.
This project will be bringing in a new form of transportation to Hampshire and the surrounding counties. Since West Virginia is such a rural state and many communities here lack reliable public transportation, these electric buses could provide residents with no other means of transportation a more convenient option.
“We have toyed with the idea of getting electrical buses,” said Cannon. “Being conservative and doing our research we kind of let California and other states be the guinea pig. And everybody soon realized that these lithium battery buses are more or less useless, especially in a mountain state like this.”
