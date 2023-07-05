PVTA

ROMNEY — At last week’s County Commission meeting, Commissioner David Cannon gave a brief update on the Potomac Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) project, which will be servicing Grant, Hardy, Pendleton, Mineral, and Hampshire counties.

The PVTA’s solar-powered hydrogen fuel plant is one of three major projects coming to West Virginia in the coming years. These projects come from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) which has given West Virginia $25,852,107 to be used to upgrade and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

