We are moving along with 2 weeks of the regular legislative session left. March 12 at midnight ends this session.
Ann Ali, communications director for the House of Delegates, does a great job of reporting. I’m sharing some of her information this week.
A bill to strengthen the state’s regulations on broadband connectivity to provide long-term oversight was advanced to the full House of Delegates Friday. House Bill 4001 would create a process for mapping rights-of-way and potential obstructions, would create rights-of-way for utility poles, strengthen customer protections and define eligible carriers, among other details aimed at strengthening broadband service.
“This would provide the state of West Virginia the opportunity to hold those providers accountable,” said Delegate Daniel Linville (R-Cabell) and lead sponsor of HB4001. “While we trust, we would hope to verify. If folks know someone will be watching, I hope that they would carry out the intent of the Legislature and the intent of Congress correctly.”
Early in the week, delegates voted in an overwhelming and bipartisan manner to bring back the state’s film tax credit after much study and improvement, led by Delegate Dianna Graves (R-Kanawha). HB2096 would restore the film investment tax credit, which the Legislature 1st created in 2007, but was repealed in 2018 after a legislative auditor’s report recommended eliminating the tax credits.
Graves was the lead sponsor of the bill, which now goes to the West Virginia Senate for debate.
“For too many years now, West Virginia has been the only state in our region without this film credit,” Graves said. “That effectively meant Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and every other content producer out there had reasons to go to any state other than West Virginia to film their projects.”
Delegates approved HB 4344 Feb. 23 with only 1 vote against it. The measure would increase the salary ranges for the state’s child protective services workers by 15 percent, would require the Department of Health and Human Resources to work with child placement agencies to create a program that ensures kinship families are able to participate in the foster-care process.
The bill also requires the West Virginia Bureau for Children and Families to complete a study of centralized intake by January 2023 and create a dashboard to be incorporated in the Bureau’s existing data system.
Matthew Rohrbach (R-Cabell), chairman of the House Health and Human Resources Committee, was the lead sponsor of HB4344. Rohrbach described the state’s foster care crisis as an issue the entire Legislature has taken seriously, calling this bill “another very good product to move the ball forward.”
“So, we will keep working, because this is probably as important as anything this Legislature deals with — our children,” he said.
As of Friday, a total of 32 bills had completed legislation.
If you have questions or need to contact me my number is 304-340-3177. I also have my webpage at checkingeorge.com
Godspeed.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, covering the east end of Hampshire County and the western part of Morgan County.
