The official start of the winter solstice for the northern hemisphere is Dec. 21, but Hampshire County residents have seen glimpses of the season, prompting people to dust off their wood stoves, boilers and furnaces.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, this year is no different from the last – that is, prices continue to soar for people wanting to heat their homes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.