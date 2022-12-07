The official start of the winter solstice for the northern hemisphere is Dec. 21, but Hampshire County residents have seen glimpses of the season, prompting people to dust off their wood stoves, boilers and furnaces.
According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, this year is no different from the last – that is, prices continue to soar for people wanting to heat their homes.
NEADA predicts that the average cost of home heating will increase by 17.2% since last winter’s heating season.
The estimated home heating oil cost for the 2022-2023 season is $2,354. Last year it was $1,859, which is a 26.6% increase for heating oil alone. The price for the 2020-2021 season was $1,212.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed matching information. The EIA weekly data chart for no. 2 heating oil shows that the average U.S. price (dollars per gallon) as of Nov. 21 is $5.43. Last year’s average for Nov. 22 was $3.38, and on Nov. 23, 2020, the price was $2.20.
Propane is included in the sharp increase in prices, too. The estimated cost for this winter season is expected to reach $1,668, a 43.6% jump from the 2020-2021 season, where the price was $1,162.
As of Nov. 28, the U.S. Energy of Information reported a U.S. average of $5.15 for U.S. average residential heating oil (dollar per gallon), which is down by 23 cents compared to their report on Nov. 21.
Last week, Southern States General Manager Terry Crouse said his propane rates are up about 20% from last year.
“We anticipate that the price will stay as high as it is or even continue to escalate,” he said. “It will also be based on what happens in Europe.”
He added, “We are exporting a lot of gas to Europe right now that we weren’t last year because they can’t get it from Russia, so that’s helping to drive up the price. That really holds true with all the petroleum, not just propane, but your heating oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, all those things are being affected by that.”
Contrastingly, Simon Walking, a trader, salesman and financial journalist, reported on Monday via oilprice.com that China’s zero-Covid policy could mean a “much softer true demand backdrop to oil prices going forward.”
“This is the opportunity to think about every way to cut back on the amount of fuel you use this winter,” NEADA Executive Director Mark Wolfe said in an interview with MetroNews.
“The biggest thing to do right now is to call your heating contractor, have them come over and tune up your furnace. Think of every way to make it more efficient. Think about installing insulation in the house. Look for leaks. Every leak means energy is leaving your house,” Wolfe advised.
He also advised turning down heating systems at night as it can save “2%” in costs.
“If you’ve been running it at 70 degrees and you turn it down to 65, you can save 10%, and that 10% is real money this year,” he said.
NEADA reported that 1 out of 6 American families is behind on utility bills.
Older and lower-income populations will be hit the hardest, Wolfe said. In early November, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $38,680,155 from LIHEAP for the state of West Virginia. Residents can visit www.wvpath.wv.gov to seek assistance through NEADA’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The DHHR is offering a 20% utility program (from electric, gas, and /or water companies) for recipients of “either SNAP AND be 60 years of age or older, SSI and be 18 year of age or older, or WV WORKS.”
“The more you use, the cheaper it is,” an AmeriGas representative said on Tuesday.
