Bonnie's Bus

Mountaineer Community Health Center’s staff smiles with the staff of Bonnie’s Bus.

PAW PAW — Bonnie’s Bus rolled its way into Paw Paw last Tuesday, offering mammograms to patients who may not have access to breast cancer screening in their community.

Mountaineer Community Health Center hosted the mobile mammography unit at their location on Winchester Street in Paw Paw last week. The bus operates from mid-March to mid-December, traveling around the state to provide access to screening in all 55 counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.