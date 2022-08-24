PAW PAW — Bonnie’s Bus rolled its way into Paw Paw last Tuesday, offering mammograms to patients who may not have access to breast cancer screening in their community.
Mountaineer Community Health Center hosted the mobile mammography unit at their location on Winchester Street in Paw Paw last week. The bus operates from mid-March to mid-December, traveling around the state to provide access to screening in all 55 counties.
Since 2009, Bonnie’s Bus has provided mammograms to 19 of the Mountaineer Community Health Center’s patience. The bus was set up in the back of the center’s parking lot for the day.
Mountaineer Community Health Center offers primary and behavioral healthcare to people in West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia – provided by staff who live in and know the community.
The center also offers sliding fee scale discounts based on the patient’s household income. These discounts are available whether the patient has insurance or not. More information can be found at their website, www.mountaineerhealth.org, or by calling 304-947-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.