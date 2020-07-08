CHARLESTON — Two of the most recent deaths in West Virginia from the coronavirus pandemic stem from an outbreak at a Greenbrier County church.
Gov. Jim Justice said the deaths of an 89-year-old female and an 84-year-old woman bring the statewide death total from the coronavirus to 95.
“If you’ll remember correctly, we surely had them all in our hopes and our prayers,” he said. “We know that maybe we didn’t do the right things from the standpoint of social distancing and the masks or whatever that was going on within the church, and I hate the outcome.”
Justice said last month 32 members of the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg tested positive for the coronavirus.
The confirmation by the governor came before he announced an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings when entering buildings that are not their own.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday evening 3,442 confirmed cases have been reported to the state, an 86 case increase from Sunday night. Nearly189,000 tests have been confirmed by state officials.
The department also updated the number of confirmed cases and probable cases in each county: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (474/18), Boone (24/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (161/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (72/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (66/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (79/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (240/5), Kanawha (346/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (85/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (285/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (68/1), Raleigh (62/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (124/8) and Wyoming (7/0).
