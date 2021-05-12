Both the county Development Authority and the town of Romney asked for a share of the funds coming to Hampshire County from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
The commissioners approved raises for county ambulance service employees.
County Clerk Eric Strite reported being told Monday that Hampshire County will receive $4,501,472 from the American Rescue Plan.
All 3 County Commissioners announced they planned to attend Friday’s U.S. Treasury Guidance Seminar in Martinsburg on using the funds. They noted Sen. Joe Manchin and State Auditor J. B. McCluskey were also planning to be there.
Both Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson and Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle described multiple needs that the funds might meet.
Johnson identified 3 areas of need of interest to the authority, beginning with replacing the $250,000 taken from the HCDA Infrastructure Revolving Program and granted to Capon Bridge for the upgrade to its sewer system that included an extension to serve the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Johnson pointed out the revolving loan program was set up with state funds to provide short-term loans for public infrastructure projects, and since Capon Bridge was granted the funds directly rather than receiving a loan, restoration of funds is needed if the program is to continue.
She cited the Central Hampshire Public Service District, Green Springs PSD and Harvest Hills project as examples of projects benefiting from such loan funds.
Johnson also asked for the $50,000 needed for the 20% matching funds that will qualify the Development Authority for the revolving loan funds from the Department of Environmental Protection that will pay for the abatement of contaminants on the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site, to prepare it for construction of the planned West Elementary School.
Johnson’s 3rd request was for future consideration in providing funds for the construction or renovation of facilities to provide high-quality childcare services strategically located throughout the county.
Keadle asked for funds to construct a self-service bulk water station open to the public — to provide water in a way similar to the provision of gas or air at a service station, she said.
In the discussion it was noted that not only campers in the county, but also many homeowners on the heights above Romney now purchase water from the water plant in Romney or from Central Hampshire PSD, a complicated process that requires staff to be available, when a self-service station accepting coins or credit cards would be more accessible and more efficient.
Mayor Keadle also asked the commissioners to consider funding for water meters that can be read electronically.
The commissioners also received a request for across-the-board pay raises for employees of the county ambulance service from Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm and HCESA Director of Operations Terry Puffinberger.
Malcolm pointed out current salaries were set in 2018, based on a 2017 rate, and were no longer competitive, while Puffinberger asked the commissioners to look at what would be a “livable wage,” and pointed out the tremendous amount of training EMTs and ambulance drivers require to get and keep necessary certifications.
After the commissioners approved the raises, Commissioner David Cannon apologized for the way he had gone about asking for ambulance fee exemptions for EMS workers and firefighters.
“The way I was raised, the only way I know how to do things is just doing them,” said Cannon. He had told the Review last week that he had learned granting exemptions would be more complicated than anticipated, and would not raise the issue with the commission this week.
In other business, the commissioners approved a commendation for Boy Scout Bret Hano, whose Eagle Scout project was constructing a wood-and-Plexiglas visitation booth at Hampshire Center so that nursing home residents could visit safely with relatives and friends.
Sheriff Nathan Sions requested funds for a new mailer to process multi-page mass mailings, saying his staff does 7 a year of 1,000 envelopes or more, and will be preparing 32,000 tax bills to be mailed out after the fiscal year begins July 1.
The current mailer is 15 years old — so obsolete they cannot get it serviced. Sions proposed using $13,000 left in his budget, to which the commissioners agreed to add the additional amount needed, a little over $10,000. Sions noted other offices, including the county clerk’s, will have uses for the mailer too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.