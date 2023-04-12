Colonial Feast

The first Colonial Feast, held on April 21, 2001

CAPON BRIDGE — History comes alive this Saturday, April 15, during the 22nd annual Colonial Feast commemorating the Battle of the Great Cacapon (Cacapehon) near Fort Edwards in April 1756.

Folks from the Fort Edwards Foundation will gather around in colonial garments as they reenact and explain important storylines. People are encouraged but not required to join in the dress-up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.