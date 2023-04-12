CAPON BRIDGE — History comes alive this Saturday, April 15, during the 22nd annual Colonial Feast commemorating the Battle of the Great Cacapon (Cacapehon) near Fort Edwards in April 1756.
Folks from the Fort Edwards Foundation will gather around in colonial garments as they reenact and explain important storylines. People are encouraged but not required to join in the dress-up.
Join the fun by bringing dishes that would have been prepared in the 1750s, such as cornbread, porridge, bean dishes, fried chicken and more – or better yet – participate in the newest excitement: the Brunswick Stew cook-off.
Those interested in bringing their finest stews to the cook-off can contact MaryAnne Lister, who helps coordinate events for the Fort Edwards Foundation, at mamlister50@gmail.com to enter – bring in your crockpot or your biggest cast iron dish filled with stew for the challenge.
“There will be judges, and we will be awarding prizes – and (contestants) will have endless applause,” Lister said.
The event will also attract curious nature lovers with Dave Pancake’s presentation of the Tree Ring Dendrochronology Study focused on discovering the age of the log home structure still on the property.
The first Colonial Feast was held in 2001, and its aim has always been to gather “people together and try to get an interest in the fort,” Lister explained.
Historical preservation is the heart of the Fort Edwards Foundation. The Foundation came together in 1995 when the site of the colonial Fort Edwards in Capon Bridge went up for sale, and someone had plans to turn that land into a townhouse development. After many years of commitment, the Foundation earned non-profit status and secured the title to 23 acres around the original fort site.
“It is one of the chain of forts that George Washington had, but it was a settler’s fort, meaning it was not a military fort. It was built by the soldiers; it was built by the local people,” Lister detailed.
“It’s probably one of the few areas in Hampshire County that goes back that far. It’s something that not every county has,” Lister said, speaking about the French and Indian War battle that predates the United States.
“The Fort Edwards Foundation and its visitors center is all volunteer,” Lister said.
The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria on 96 Capon School Street. There is no entrance fee, but donations, colonial dishes and fun times will be graciously welcomed.
Visit the “Fort Edwards Colonial Feast” event page on Facebook and click “going” to help the volunteers plan for the appropriate number of attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.