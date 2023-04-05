ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has alerted citizens to a mail scam here – and they’re urging extreme caution.
Scams seem to be a dime a dozen these days, but this new scam involves a notice being sent to people’s homes. The piece of mail has their full name and address on it, and claims it’s from “The State of West Virginia.”
“The State Of West Virginia has attempted to collect the overdue above debt which has not been paid,” the notice reads, listing a phone number to call by a certain date.
The notice also includes a threat that the “State of West Virginia” will seize the victim’s property for nonpayment of taxes and “impose garnishment on all bank accounts and income.”
The piece of mail looks official, said Chief Deputy John Alkire with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s three-way folded; it’s perforated like a state check would be,” he said. “It looks completely legit, but it’s not.”
So far, only a few people have reported the scam to the Sheriff’s Office, but Alkire said the office is trying to get the word out in case the scam continues with different deadlines listed on the notice.
“There are constantly scams going on,” he said. “If you receive anything in the mail that (you’re) unsure about, contact your local law enforcement, or the assessor, tax office, or the appropriate business.”
