WINCHESTER — Winchester native and news anchor Brian Sullivan will be the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival just across the Virginia line this summer.
Sullivan, an 1989 James Wood High School grad and anchor of CNBC’s new 7 p.m. ET show “Last Call” will return to his hometown to take on the title of “Grand Marshal.”
Sullivan is also a senior national correspondent for the network, covering some of the nation’s biggest stories. In his 25 years of journalism and television experience, he has reported from five continents and has been nominated for an Emmy – and has been nominated twice for the prestigious Loeb Award, and was recognized as one of the first journalists to highlight the coming risks of the subprime housing bubble as early as 2006.
Sullivan’s father Tom raced, and his uncle Danny Sullivan – a prominent Winchester businessman – spent years winning races at Winchester Speedway. His grandfather George owned a Gulf gas station in Stephens City in the 50s and 60s.
As Grand Marshal, he’ll be attending festival events throughout the day on Friday, May 5 and will ride through the streets of his hometown in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade at 5:30 p.m., and the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on May 6 at 1:30 p.m. P&G is sponsoring his appearance as Grand Marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.