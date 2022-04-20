School board cutting building costs, but not at the expense of instruction
At the board’s work session last Monday afternoon, the 5 board members met with treasurer Denise Hott and McKinley architects Patrick Rymer and Ernie Dellatorre, who have partnered with the board from the beginning of the bond process.
The architects offered the board an update on where they were with the designs, budget-wise: simply, early on in the design process, the board was $12 million over their budget due to material costs, square footage and a smattering of other reasons.
Now, the board is only about $500,000 over budget, a far cry less than the previous figure.
Trimming here, tightening-up there, but superintendent Jeff Pancione highlighted their goal succinctly: “We wanted the least impact to instructional areas as possible.”
So, where exactly in the new school designs did the cuts happen?
Little construction tweaks add up, like reducing the slope of the schools’ roofs by 1/4 inch per foot to decrease the wall heights, or switching the design for the school hallways from 8 feet wide to 7 feet wide.
Additionally, there was a change in the designs as far as the sinks in classrooms The initial planning phase saw feedback from teachers emphasizing the need for sinks in pre-k, kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade classrooms.
“The SBA (School Building Authority) doesn’t fund sinks in those classrooms,” Pancione explained.
The new designs see sinks only in pre-k and kindergarten classes, with additional sinks in the schools’ “collaborative” areas for other grades.
The schools’ bathroom designs shifted as well; privacy walls will be installed in lieu of doors, thereby reducing overall square footage. Faculty restroom size was reduced as well.
Board president Debbie Champ pointed out that the schools will not have gender-neutral restrooms, but students who need access to a gender-neutral bathroom will be free to use faculty restrooms.
The seating in the gyms has been tightened up as well, pulling back the area of about 100 seats.
“We weren’t going to be able to seat the whole student body anyway,” said board vice-president Ed Morgan.
Other cuts include the removal of STEM classrooms from each of the 3 new schools, faculty lounge areas reduced to 1 space per school, the removal of secondary canopies outside the school, except where student pickup/drop-off occurs, and bus storage savings, where at the new Central and North schools, bus storage can be on the old sites, which eliminates the need for that particular element of design.
While the continued cost reduction is seeing tweaks to the school designs, the board is passionate that some things will remain constant.
For example, even though the seating in the gyms is reduced, the actual gyms will not be shrunk. Since the design process began, the board has been adamant about having full-sized gymnasiums at the West and Central schools. Not only are the gyms to be used in a regular school capacity (assemblies, PE classes, etc.), but they’re to be of use to the community as well.
“Our schools are the center of our communities, and that’s one of the reasons they passed out bond,” Champ said. “They saw our partnership with the community.”
The gym sizes are staying put, and so are the classroom sizes, Pancione said.
“I know teachers are worried about their classrooms and the buildings,” he added, “but I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised we were able to cut $12 million and not touch the classrooms.”
Champ echoed the sentiment, remarking, “I’d rather change how something looks on the outside, than change the inside.”
Pancione explained that cutting costs, making the school designs as “lean” as possible, will allow them to return to the SBA and ask for additional funds to cover the revised cost estimates, which reflect inflation and material prices right now.
“Two years ago, we were talking about avoiding inflation, and now we’re here,” Dellatorre said. “We are in the square footage allowance to go back to the SBA and ask for more money.”
Pancione said that one of his next steps is to pull the CEFP (comprehensive educational facilities plan) committee back and go over the revised designs with them.
“There are going to be some growing pains,” Rymer said, “But they’re still very attractive buildings…we gotta do them right.”
