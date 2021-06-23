WINCHESTER — Trex Company closed last week on the purchase of 8 acres in Winchester where it plans to build a new 64,000-square-foot office facility that will serve as the manufacturer’s global headquarters.
“This move is a direct result of Trex’s growth over the years, but also signifies our anticipated growth for the future,” President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks said.
Trex’s new home will be built alongside Crossover Boulevard and Interstate 81. Construction is expected to begin late this year with move-in slated for 2023. The new state-of-the-art office facility will house approximately 200 corporate employees and will encompass eco-friendly elements that reflect the company’s environmental legacy and commitment to sustainability.
Between the new HQ and a new decking factory, Trex expects to bring more than 350 new jobs to the area.
