Let’s cut right to the chase. Old Capon Bridge Middle School needs a new name.
It is home to a church, a park, a sheriff’s substation, and a bunch of other stuff.
Everything except a middle school.
So why are we clinging to the past?
Old Capon Bridge Middle School hasn’t been Capon Bridge Middle School since the new Capon Bridge Middle School opened its doors in 2006.
That means that anyone under the age of 30 or so has never attended a Capon Bridge Middle School that wasn’t the new Capon Bridge Middle School.
So let’s name it something that reflects what it is, not what it used to be.
Capon Bridge Community Complex? Capon Bridge Hub? Capon Bridge Town Center?
Maybe the revitalization group could brainstorm something or hold a contest for a name, although that has its own peril.
The British Navy had a public contest to name a new ship in the last year or so. The HMS Boaty McBoatface is now sailing under the Seven Seas.
Lest you think I’m picking on Capon Bridge, I’m not. The same issue exists in Romney to a worse degree.
Parks and Rec Director Larry See doesn’t realize it, but I’ve been grumbling for years about something that just comes naturally to him.
He likes to refer to the playing field on School Street as “next to the Old Romney Middle School,” which, like the Old Capon Bridge Middle School, it hasn’t been since about 15 or 16 years ago.
What makes it worse is the Old Romney Middle School has a new identity and name. It’s Romney Elementary School, which sprawls all the way from the cafeteria at the south end, near Main Street, through an above-ground tunnel to the gym in the old you-know-what on the north end.
Now, I understand the allure of referring to a place as the Old this or Old that. I grew up in a small town, after all.
When Bud Calloway moved his family from their farm on Highway 60 into town, their house became the Old Calloway place, even though the Macy family bought it and lived there for probably longer than Bud and his brood did.
One of my Chicago friends recently posted a picture of the tallest building in America and noted it’s spelled the W-i-l-l-i-s Tower and pronounced “Sears.”
Honoring the past and living in the present is a fine balancing act.
It’s lovely to remember what once was.
Take the Old Romney Middle School — I mean, Romney Elementary School — gym.
Before it was the Old Romney Middle School gym, it was the Romney High School gym, the packed setting for the county’s greatest athletic team of all time, the undefeated 1960 state basketball champions, a place where people were turned away because the crowd was at capacity night after night.
If you stand quietly in there of an evening you can here the echoes of basketballs and sneakers squeaking and crowds cheering across the decades.
But today it’s an undersized gym with inadequate dressing rooms and a crumbling exterior. This isn’t a whine about preservation. It’s a note about how things wear out and standards change.
No amount of care could make that gym floor regulation size today. Heck, it barely was then.
The gym generally meets Romney Elementary School’s needs now, but the new full-size gym that’s going to be built with the New Romney Elementary School (or whatever it ends up being named) will serve the kids and the community better.
And yes, I realize that New Romney Elementary School is being built on the site of Old Hampshire Memorial Hospital, which we try real hard to simply call the old hospital site because we don’t want to confuse people with the New Hampshire Memorial Hospital, which is still just Hampshire Memorial Hospital because “New Hampshire” conjures up a whole ’nother mountainous state that speaks Yankee and (a) isn’t even in Romney and (b) isn’t even really that new anymore, being 11 years old.
Are we clear?
Now leave me alone. I want to spend some time studying this season’s prospects for the Old Washington Redskins.
