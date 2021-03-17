After months of Covid shutdown, the sheriff’s and tax office in Capon Bridge has reopened.
Located in the old Capon Bridge Middle School, the office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit during business hours to pay real estate and personal property taxes, renew Class A registrations, fill out assessment forms or request to speak with a deputy sheriff.
The phone number to the Capon Bridge office is 304-856-3143.
* * *
Spring arrives at 5:37 a.m. Saturday. That’s the vernal equinox when the day has roughly equal sunlight and darkness.
However, Hampshire County – because it lies far enough north of the equator – gets a jump on spring. The sky actually tips in favor of daylight beginning today (Wednesday, March 17) with 12 hours and either 1 or 2 minutes of sunshine, depending on which side of the county you live on.
In Capon Bridge sunrise today is at 7:21 a.m. and sunset is at 7:23 p.m. The sun rises at 7:23 a.m. in Romney and sets at 7:24 p.m.
* * *
West Virginia’s Division of Highways says it is on schedule to begin building the U.S. 522 bypass around Berkeley Springs this summer.
The $59.8 million project, which starts just south of town, includes a new interchange with Route 9. It should be complete in 2023.
* * *
The Make-A-Wish Foundation has turned its regional spring walk-a-thon fundraiser into a car parade to keep participants safer during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Walk for Wishes, drive-thru edition, will be held April 17 at Marilla Park in Morgantown.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose another 7.6 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.80 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state.
The average price in West Virginia is 28.3 cents higher than a month ago and 64.0 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average of rose 5.9 cents last week, averaging $2.86 Sunday. The national average is up 33.2 from a month ago and 64.0 cents from a year ago.
