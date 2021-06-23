You can’t make this stuff up.
Side 1: His rhetoric was memorable.
Side 2: Folksy talk can’t make an obvious observation any more profound.
A couple of developments this month left me flipping pancakes over them.
Item: Romney’s Town Council is now going to have all votes cast by roll call, rather than voice votes determining if there are more yeas or nays.
Side 1: Having roll call votes is good for public transparency of government. How can we not benefit from knowing who cast what vote?
Side 2: The change in procedure only occurred because long-time Council member Duncan Hott had voted one way out loud and voted the other way where it really counted, when the document was passed around for the council members to sign and indicate their official vote.
Ironically, the issue arose as the Council was reviewing and voting on approving the minutes of May’s monthly meeting. Keadle offered a correction to the minutes to reflect that Hott had said yea out loud and then voted nay in writing.
Hott protested that he had changed his vote because he wasn’t sure the Council had a quorum on the vote — although he was able to vote the same way out loud and on paper on a few other issues at that meeting.
The corrected minutes were approved 5-1. Guess who voted against.
Item: America celebrated Juneteenth for the 1st time as a federal holiday, with federal offices closed last Friday, the day before June 19.
Side 1: Hooray! Celebrating the end of slavery that finally came 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation is uplifting. It brings equality to an even footing with the independence we celebrate every year on July 4.
Side 2: Let me put this delicately. The holiday’s arrival was abrupt to the point of being discombobulating. President Biden had to fly back early from Europe to sign the law on Thursday so federal offices could be closed on Friday.
I’m not sure if that was fair to folks who expected to conduct government business that day or to federal employees who had plans or deadlines for June 18.
Yes, I know that any other year we would be dealing with the “inconvenience” of federal offices being closed for a day, but this year we had no time to make alternate plans.
Related item: As the federal snowball was turning into a Juneteenth avalanche, Gov. Jim Justice rolled West Virginia into the effort by proclaiming on Thursday afternoon that the Mountain State would also celebrate the holiday on Friday.
Side 1, reprised: Hooray! Celebrating the end of slavery that finally came 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation is uplifting. It brings equality to an even footing with the independence we celebrate every year on July 4.
Side 2: West Virginia’s embrace of Juneteenth was even more abrupt and unexpected than the federal government’s — and with maybe more maddening results for those of us who aren’t public employees.
Hampshire County tagged along with the state’s announcement that its offices would be closed Friday. Apparently the towns and schools did the same.
So if you had set aside time to go to DMV or the tax office or the health department, you were out of luck without any advance notice.
While public employees enjoyed a 4-day weekend (Friday for Saturday’s Juneteenth and Monday for Sunday’s West Virginia Day), the rest of us were left scratching our heads and scrambling to make arrangements.
Thanks, Gov. Justice. Hope you enjoyed your pancakes.
