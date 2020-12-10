A resident of Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s extended-care unit has died from complications due to COVID-19.
The Health Department announced the woman’s death, the 5th COVID-related death in the county, this afternoon (Thursday, Dec. 10).
The Health Department said the outbreak at HMH’s extended-care unit includes 4 more residents and 4 staff members.
