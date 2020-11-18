By the hundreds and then the thousands and then the tens of thousands, they left their homes in the predawn dark and headed for their assembly points. For a few of them it was just another day on the job, but the great majority were volunteers with a day’s training under their belts. stepping up because someone had to.
According to a well rehearsed plan, they took possession of a critical building in each of their neighborhoods, booted up their complex computerized equipment and donned their face masks. Remember, all this was happening at the height of the worst pandemic, the worst public health emergency, in a hundred years.
By 7 a.m. local time they were ready, in every neighborhood in every city and suburb and village and rural county, in every state, in all the 6 time zones across the continental United States, Hawaii and Alaska.
They occupied something like 136,000 venues and numbered close to a million people. No one has an exact count because, remarkably, no one was in overall charge of them. They worked for their municipalities according to rules set by their states.
For the next 12 to 14 hours, they welcomed their fellow citizens to the venues, verified the newcomers’ right to vote, showed them how to vote, recorded and secured their ballot.
Each step, in every venue, was watched by at least 1 representative of each of the 2 major political parties. By 7 or 9 p.m., according to local rules, this enormous civilian army had processed an unprecedented 50 million votes (100 million people had either voted early — assisted by many of these same election workers — or by mail).
After closing time, after collecting the votes of anyone who was in line when closing time came, after tallying everything and sending the results to the county or city vote-counting center, most of the vast civilian army called it a day and went home.
Except for those who went to the counting centers, where some of them faced another grueling shift, perhaps several more days, of intensive work doublez-checking and counting the ballots.
As they did so they were being maligned on TV, shouted at by demonstrators outside the door, harassed by journalists demanding to know the results, they were being sued and they were receiving death threats. And yet, as the saying goes, they persisted.
Where I voted (in Romney on the Thursday of early voting week), and at every venue I saw on TV, I was struck by the sheer professionalism of these people. They were teachers and truck drivers and clerks and retired people, and everything about their comportment, their tone of voice when they spoke, the calm way they moved, said that they knew what they were doing -- and why they were doing it. (It also said, as we got to days 3 and 4, that they were really, really tired.)
Finally, on Saturday, the TV networks declared themselves satisfied and called a winner. That took some of the pressure off, but not all.
Counting of the last votes, and recounting some of them, would continue for weeks, until finally the states certified to their electoral boards that the count was full and accurate. Then the electors would cast their votes in accordance and then — and only then — would we legally have a president-elect.
By now the million-person army has vanished, not to be seen again for 4 years. They are still being maligned by some, but when the New York Times asked the responsible officials in every 1 of the 50 states whether they had seen any evidence whatsoever of fraud or mistakes in the tallying of the votes, the Times got 50 one-word answers: “No.”
You can have your comic-book superheroes, your gravy seal militias (sausage gravy, I assume), your double-talking, double-dealing national politicians.
As for me, when I think about that million-person army, and what it so casually pulled off last week, I feel a sense of pride in my country that has eluded me for quite some time.
If you know any poll workers, please tender them heartfelt thanks for their service.
