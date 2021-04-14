Something bugging me
Editor:
Something is bugging me, and they are called cicadas. Next month we’ll be ankle deep in these damned bugs. Cats and dogs will gorge themselves.
I figure they’ve been sucking on tree roots for 16 7/8 years, so they are full of maple syrup.
But I have no recipes! Bug-man Bailes just did a Cacapon River story for your newspaper. I bet he has some good ideas on how to prepare these critters.
They’ve been underground, so we need to wash them off in a colander? And, is it better to rip their wings off before eating or are the wings tasty too?
And how about your Amish recipe lady Ms. Yoder. Do Amish eat bugs? Can cicadas be baked into a pie?
Honestly I am totally confused about this: fry them? Bake them? Blender with ice for cicada smoothies? How about batter them, then deep fat fry? And is mincing them any good? Will our chocolatier friend Mr. Hott make some chocolate covered cicadas? So many questions. Lots of people could save some serious money on groceries AND animal food in May and June if we had good advance information.
This could be the feel good story of 2021, or it could seriously gross-out the squeamish! Maybe both at the same time.
And can we laugh at the bugs? With 20 trillion bugs having sex all around us make for a romantic spring? And if people want to avoid it all; noise canceling headphones? Quick trip to ? Where can people go where there are no cicadas?
Can we grind them up and make cicada burgers, and will McDonald’s or Burger King sell them? Will Food Lion sell cicadas? Probably not.
I like the idea of these bugs forcing their way into our lives and reminding us that:
It is not always all about us! There is other life here that refuses to be ignored.
Anyway, thought I’d put this bee in your bonnet. I look forward to seeing if you do anything with it.
Meanwhile, recycling trudges on. Glass, paper and plastic markets are all nearly dead. Aluminum and steel however are higher than they’ve been in 10 years.
The capitalist system refuses to make ecological sense.
Robin Mills, Delray
Powerful intoxication
Editor:
Senator Joseph Manchin is intoxicated by the supreme aphrodisiac....POWER. It surpasses meth, opioids, alcohol, tv fame, and most stimulants.
He has announced that he will prevent passage of measures approved by his own supposed party (Democrat) because he can. Why? The answer is POWER— the prize most coveted by politicians ... a prize reluctantly relinquished, an addiction nearly incurable.
Wrong? Yes. Destructive? Yes. Useful? No. Does he care? No. Care for others is seldom an ingredient of senate concerns.
Unfortunately for us there are no consequences to him for harmful actions by him.
Lynda Copeland, Augusta
Frustrating pet care
Editor:
For months now pet clinics have not allowed owners to go into offices with their pets due to covid 19. now its time to let owners in one at a time in the exam rooms.
I have been told that pets that are stressed out easily can be given drugs to calm them down.
Now if your child needs to see a doctor your allowed to be with your child. If your child is scared they will most likely be on the parents lap. So the doctor will need to get close to the parent and child to give a shot take temperature etc.
No doctor is going to tall a parent to give a drug to a child to calm them down so the doctor can examine your child without you in there.
So my question is what is the difference between a child and a pet. For some people pets are their children. Vet clinics need to let owners be with their pets during exam, or say putting a pet to sleep.
Tracy Bennett, Slanesville
Just do it
Editor:
Come on, what are you waiting for? Summer is coming and you want to be ready, don’t you?
To visit and have visitors, attend family reunions; to travel, to go to beaches and mountains and sports events. For some of you, to see grandkids and great-great grandkids, some of whom you may not even have met yet. To attend weddings and graduations and other celebrations.
So, get your covid vaccine. You have time to get both shots before summer. Oh, you have doubts, do you? Some well-founded and some based on rumor.
You have heard that the vaccine was developed too quickly? Not really, the vaccine has been in development for decades, that is why they were able so quickly to modify it to attack this current SARS virus, known as Covid-19, when it made its appearance.
You have heard that it sometimes makes people sick? Not as sick as if they got the real covid. In most cases, ill effects, including soreness at vaccination site, only last a day or two.
You have heard that the vaccine can cause infertility? No such cases have been documented, though there is some indication, yet to be confirmed, of male infertility resulting from Covid-19 itself.
You think that you have the right to decide whether you want to take the chance on getting covid-19, but do you have the right then to expose family and friends to the disease if you do get it, or even if you are just a carrier?
At one time you might have argued that it was only old people who got sick and died. Even if that was okay with you, it is no longer true. The disease is being spread much more among young people than before.
Another thing to think about is the importance we attach to getting children back into school. The best way to ensure their protection is for everyone to be vaccinated, and to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid gatherings till this siege is over.
I would not want to send a child of mine to school where not all teachers and staff were vaccinated.
Consider, in the United States there have been almost 570,000 deaths from Covid-19, but none from covid vaccine. Even though there have been more than twice as many people fully vaccinated as have had Covid-19 itself.
Just do it.
J. M. “Windy” Cutler,
Three Churches
