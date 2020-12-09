Connell brings faith, passion to COVID front line
It’s been 9 months of fluid gathering restrictions, social distancing directives and masks, masks, masks.
It’s been 9 months, and folks seem to be tiring of it, deciding that since the case numbers seemed to be getting few this summer, it must mean the virus has washed over Hampshire.
The reality is, after 9 months, it’s getting worse.
Romney’s Nicole Connell, who is a frontline worker in both the ICU at UPMC Western Maryland and as a school nurse at Romney Middle School, is living this reality, and this weekend she took to Facebook, sharing some of her personal experiences working in the ICU to explain to the community that no, we aren’t out of the woods yet.
“I feel like (the community) has gotten a little lax,” Connell admitted. “They saw the summer, and it looked a little better, but now it’s flu season, a COVID-flu season, and we need these reminders.”
Connell said Facebook was the vessel of choice for her passionate message because community members might need a familiar face to remind them that it’s not over, and, in fact, it’s the worst it’s been yet. She even included photos of her face, lined with marks from the masks and face shields.
“Those pictures, I took them just to send to my husband and family,” she said. “I can’t stress enough that things have changed; things are getting worse.”
Connell added that because this virus is seemingly invisible, people find it easier to overlook.
“They’re hearing the same thing, and once you hear it so many times, they’re just over it,” she said. “We’ve never had a winter season with this virus, and it’s obviously getting worse. I thought folks could see what I’m going through on the front line, and they’d understand a little more and take it more seriously.”
Right now, Connell’s job as a school nurse at RMS has shifted. School nurses in the county are helping the Hampshire County Health Department make calls for contact tracing of infected individuals. She called that “a little break” from her 2nd job in the ICU.
At UPMC in Cumberland, Connell is in a tough position from the second she steps through the doors.
“We aren't letting anyone in to visit (the patients),” she explained. “These patients are fighting for their lives. I’ve been with patients where I’m the last person they’re with before they pass, and I just pray with them.”
While Connell said that being that middleman is the toughest part of her job, it’s also “heartwarming and rewarding.”
“I feel like I can be there for them,” she said. “It makes me happy that I do work there.”
If folks in the community are tiring of wearing masks to the grocery store, imagine fighting on the front lines of the pandemic and the emotional toll it takes.
Connell said that she deals with that stress, anxiety and the all-around emotional roller coaster in her own way.
“There hasn’t been a day in ICU where I haven’t been crying in the car on my way home,” she revealed. “Mostly when you hit your end with it, you’re going home and you cry. You cry for the patients; you cry for the families.”
On top of her work as a school nurse and in the ICU, Connell is also a mother of a 4-year-old and a 10-year-old. With virtual school, 2 jobs and rising COVID-19 numbers throughout the area, it’s a lot to handle.
She relies on her faith to help her.
“I just pray. I pray a lot. My faith is really high. I pray for the families, the patients, the staff. I just rely on prayer a lot,” she said. “I’m really blessed to have another job that gives me a little break from the ICU.”
Connell also stressed the importance of following the health-conscious guidelines to protect the community from the spread of the deadly disease.
“It’s not like we are asking them to do a ton. Stay home when you’re sick, wash your hands, wear a mask,” she repeated. “I wanted to give people a little bit of insight, and my thoughts behind it. It weighed heavy on my heart. Even if I could make 1 person change their mind about it, it would help.”
