Hampshire County Committee on Aging will be distributing vouchers for the senior farmers nutrition program on 4 dates beginning today.
Distribution will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (June 24) and also on June 25, 29 and 30 at the Romney Senior Center, School Street and Birch Lane.
The distribution is drive-through only. No one will be allowed to exit their vehicles. Enter the lot from School Street and proceed to the rear parking lot by driving between the Center and the Romney Pool.
Signs will be posted. You will need to bring your own pen and proof of identification. Call 304-833-4097 with additional questions.
* * *
A hurdle has been cleared for Hampshire High School’s July 18 commencement exercise.
Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order Friday authorizing county school systems to start holding in-person high school graduation ceremonies.
The new rule went into effect Monday, provided that all additional guidelines are followed to help keep West Virginians as safe as possible.
* * *
A new area code is coming to Winchester and the Shenandoah Valley.
Virginia’s State Corporation Commission said last week the 826 area code will be created and overlap with the existing 540 area code.
The overlapping area codes allow people with existing 540 numbers to keep them, but new numbers issued in the area will carry the 826 code.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices jumped 8.7 cents last week, averaging $2.13 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
Prices are 23.3 cents higher than a month ago, but still 48.4 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average rose 1.5 cents last week, averaging $2.12 Sunday. The national average is up 17.2 cents from a month ago and down 52.9 cents from a year ago.
