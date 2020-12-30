1
KEARNEYSVILLE — A West Virginia Air National Guard member died early Sunday while helping firefighters respond to the the scene of a blaze that had been intentionally set, authorities said.
The airman was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg. The unit was part of a mutual aid response to a fire at a vacant structure in Kearneysville, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement.
The blaze has been connected to nearby fire at another vacant structure reported about 20 minutes earlier, the statement said. Investigators determined that both were the result of arson, officials said.
Berkeley County Public Safety officials said in a statement that firefighters requested help around 2:30 a.m. and four were taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s not clear if the firefighter who died was among the four transported.
The West Virginia Air National Guard announced the death with a “heavy heart’’ and said the service member would be identified 24 hours after relatives was notified.
The fire marshal’s office said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Governor names counsel as new chief of staff
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has picked Brian Abraham, his current general counsel and a member of the National Guard, to be his next chief of staff.
Abraham will take over from the Republican governor’s retiring chief of staff, Mike Hall, who announced last week that he would leave on Dec. 31.
Abraham has been Justice’s general counsel since the governor took office in January 2017. He is also chair of the joint staff in the West Virginia National Guard. He has previously served in Iraq, according to the governor’s office.
“He’s a Veteran and experienced attorney who loves our state as much as I do, and I know his skills and experience will be extremely beneficial as we continue to move West Virginia forward,’’ Justice said in a statement.
State to get $1.85 million in federal opioid misuse
funding
3
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s U.S. Senators announced $1.85 million in federal funding for opioid misuse research and treatment programs in the state.
The bulk of the money, $1.53 million, will go to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. West Virginia University will also get $222,500 for drug abuse and addiction research.
“The drug epidemic has ravaged our state, impacting every West Virginian and taking thousands from us too soon, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this crisis worse,’’ Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement.
Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said that the pandemic has led to a rise in overdoses and the need for treatment.
The year-end spending legislation passed by Congress on Monday includes $3.95 billion to deal with opioid addiction nationwide. It adds $1.5 billion to a grant program for states, with 15% set aside for West Virginia and other hard hit states.
VA hospital
announces changes after patient deaths
4
CLARKSBURG — A West Virginia VA hospital has announced a series of changes to “restore trust’’ in the facility after a former nursing assistant pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing several patients.
The VA’s Administrative Investigation Board issued a report focused on patient safety issues and culture at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Former nurse Reta Mays pleaded guilty in July to using insulin doses to kill patients at the center between 2017 and 2018.
Dr. Richard Stone, the VA executive in charge, said last week that the facility will implement a number of actions recommended by the report, the Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg reported.
Among the changes are appointing the hospital’s associate director, Terry Massey, to serve as the center’s acting medical director until Jan. 4, when VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Deputy Director Barbara Forsha will take over as acting director.
The hospital said it is instituting a “safety stand down’’ in which it will not accept new patients, except for COVID-19 and intensive care admittances. New patients seeking care during that time will be accommodated by nearby VA facilities or local hospitals at the VA’s expense.
The hospital said it will also retrain employees involved in reporting urgent issues throughout the chain of command.
Attorney Dino Colombo, who is one of the lawyers probing potential wrongdoing cases by Mays at the facility, said “words alone will not fix the deep-seated problems in that institution.’’
Mays is awaiting sentencing on seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder. Prosecutors said she injected her victims with unneeded and unprescribed doses of insulin.
Judge denies
Blackjewel coal’s request to liquidate assets
5
CHARLESTON — A bankrupt coal operator’s request to liquidate its assets has been denied by a federal judge in West Virginia.
Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in July 2019 and mostly halted operations.
Federal Judge Benjamin A. Kahn denied the request in an order on Monday, Ohio Valley Resource reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.