ROMNEY — The County Commission was asked to support a challenge to ownership of the Green Spring low-water bridge at its Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners were also asked for help keeping the Capon Bridge Public Library open until next July.
Help with a suit for ownership of the Green Spring low-water bridge was requested by Green Spring resident Belinda Sue Kiser, who hopes to gain ownership of the bridge for a local nonprofit.
Green Spring residents built the bridge, she told the commission, and Green Spring and West Virginia had complete control of it until the 1940s, when Maryland laid claim to the bed of the river and therefore the bridge, though the bridge was built by people on the West Virginia side.
A lengthy discussion of the bridge’s history and ownership can be found on Kiser’s webpage at creativewritingwithbsk.com, as well as on the “Everything Green Spring” Facebook page.
The bridge is now owned by Lori Roberts of Augusta and Walter Fields of Green Spring, and regulated by the Maryland Public Service Commission. Kiser questions information given the PSC on usage of the bridge and the income it brings.
Judy Merritt, who accompanied Kiser to the meeting, said that in 2013 the Maryland PSC gave the owners 5 years to rebuild the bridge, build a break/staff room for employees, begin paying the employees $15 an hour and report annually to the PSC.
Seven years later, this still has not been done, with the PSC now giving the owners added time due to COVID-19.
In the 2013 agreement, the PSC allowed the owners to triple the toll, from 50 cents to $1.50, and raise the cost of a monthly pass from $14 to $45. The bridge is Green Spring’s lifeline, Kiser said, and within 5 years the town lost Koppers and 2 other major businesses.
Kiser and Merritt listed many problems with the way the bridge has been run that led to the decision to file a lawsuit, hiring as their lawyer Andrew Williamson of Germantown, Md.
They will need to pay $2,000 toward his retainer by the end of the month, and another $2,000 by the end of October.
A fundraiser will be held in Green Spring Park from 11 a.m. to dusk on Aug. 21-23, a bake and yard sale with refreshments for sale as well. Merritt said local people and businesses have donated generously for the event.
The county commission agreed to look into the case and consider contributing toward the legal fees.
Library board member Barbara Sirbaugh asked for financial support for the Capon Bridge Public Library, reporting that the library has cut everything it can in its budget, and still needs $30,000 to stay open until a new levy can be passed and take effect next July.
The levy is the only local money the libraries normally receive. It was narrowly voted down this spring, falling just short of the 60 percent needed for passage, leaving the county’s libraries dependent on a small amount of state aid that will vanish next year if a new levy does not pass in November.
Commissioner Dave Parker suggested the commission use funds that normally would have gone to events that have been canceled around the county to help keep the library open.
The commission agreed to provide the needed funding in quarterly payments, with Commissioner Brian Eglinger pointing out that this would be just for this year. If the library levy does not pass in November, both the Capon Bridge and Hampshire County Public Libraries will close.
In other business, 911 Center Director Nathan Sions reported problems with Frontier’s service that included not only the Friday night outage for 911 calls, but also continuing problems placing calls to numbers outside one’s own exchange.
Sions said he planned to give Frontier a few days to respond before filing another complaint with the Public Service Commission. Commission President Bob Hott urged that Senator Joe Manchin and as many others as possible be copied on the complaint this time.
Hiring of an administrative assistant for the county ambulance service received commission approval. Duties will include overseeing court cases for delinquent fees — “a daunting task for the next couple of years, since we’re so far behind,” said ambulance service director of operations Terry Puffinburger.
HardyNet Communications opened its office in the old Capon Bridge Middle School Monday, Eglinger reported. The office will be staffed weekdays from 8-5.
The commissioners approved a request from county Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Tad Malcolm to begin work on a part-time basis, reducing his hours from 40 to 24 with a commensurate reduction in salary.
Code and Compliance Officer Mike Ketterman reported a change made in the state building code involving electricity in renovations of 1- or 2-family homes. He reported the Winchester-based Middle Department Inspection Agency that does county inspections was aware of it before he was.
