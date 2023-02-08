Who we are: celebrating the history of the South Branch Valley
The Review published a series of articles surrounding the topic of subsistence farming in Hampshire County in Fall 2020 written by Donald Pownell, and he’s back again with the goal of shedding light on the rich heritage, history and unique folks that have shaped the county into what it is today.
The previous articles have primarily concentrated on establishing who we are as a culture and people. We focused on the actual families who first bought property from Lord Fairfax and how they were educated locally. We now want to acknowledge some of the successes this system produced. I previously stated that we have produced hundreds of professionals from our little valley, but that claim should be amended to thousands of various types of educated professionals.
To start naming these individuals would be impossible, and without a doubt we would inadvertently leave someone off the list, thereby offending a family member. In writing about specific people, we want to acknowledge those who have reached the top of their profession.
We will start by writing about two of the valley’s earliest and most interesting residents, these being two brothers: Thomas and Samuel Mulledy. Their parents were Thomas Mulledy and Sarah Mulledy Cochrane. Thomas was Irish Catholic, and Sarah was Irish Protestant. The Catholic Church gave the couple a dispensation to marry, provided that the male children were raised Catholic; however, the female children were allowed to be raised Protestant.
Thomas, the father, was not unlike many of the original settlers in the valley. He imigrated from Ireland and arrived in Hampshire County by way of Philadelphia. He purchased a large tract of land (500 acres) located between the Mechanicsburg Gap and Junction, about five or six miles west of Romney along Route 50. Their house was in a hollow northwest of Route 50.
It seems, though is not certain, that the property was purchased from Lord Fairfax prior to his death in 1781. The Mulledys raised a traditional large Catholic family. My great-great-great-grandfather was Robert, one of Thomas’s sons. Either Thomas the father or Robert, the son, purchased a large parcel of property on Jersey Mountain, and that property is still in the family.
Thomas, the son, was born August 12, 1794 (we assume on the family homeplace), and he died July 20, 1860, in Washington, D.C. His cause of death was due to dropsy. He is buried on the Georgetown University campus.
Samuel was born March 11, 1811 (again, we assume on the family homeplace), and he died in New York City on Jan. 8, 1866. He is buried on the Fordham University campus.
In providing information on these two gentlemen, I do not want to simply repeat what you can find on the Internet. However, not everyone reading this article is aware of who these two individuals are, so perhaps I will provide a brief overview of their careers and end by providing some insights.
These men reached the highest pinnacle of academic achievement that anyone at that time could achieve in the United States. First, both men graduated from the Romney Academy and were accepted to study at Georgetown University. Prior to acceptance at Georgetown, both taught at the Romney Academy.
They graduated from Georgetown University and went to study at the Vatican in Rome. Upon completing studies in Rome, Thomas stayed in Italy and later became one of the most eminent American scholars of the Italian language and literature. Thomas was twice the president of Georgetown University and the first president of Holy Cross College. Samuel became the youngest president ever at Georgetown, and his academic accomplishments surpassed those of Thomas. At commencement from Georgetown, he received the class medal for rhetoric and mathematics and honorable mention in French. He also delivered an address at his commencement in French.
While at Georgetown he was co-founder of the Philademic Society, a debating society which today holds a valued space at Georgetown University. Samuel was selected to go to Rome for additional studies because of his recognized academic talent. He spent seven years studying in Rome and was recognized as a distinguished student.
Concerning their educations, Thomas would receive what we would generally consider today as several master’s degrees and a PhD. Samuel would likewise receive several master’s degrees, a PhD, and additional post-doctoral studies. Both could speak several languages. All their advanced education came from the Vatican in Rome.
While both men held many positions of significance within the Catholic Church, they were known professionally for their contribution to the advancement of the Catholic academy of higher education. They were instructors and administrators at Catholic universities their entire lives, attaining the highest levels of recognition.
As stated, Thomas was twice the president at Georgetown University. Thomas was a “doer” and more than likely ruffled feathers. He successfully grew the university. It is true the school expanded facilities, through primarily taking on debt. The growth in facilities provided excess capacity, which over time allowed the student body to grow and create additional income.
Being in Washington, D.C. allowed the university to become much more influential, not only in Catholic education but the country as a whole. Due to his “doer” capabilities, Thomas was personally selected to be the first president of Holy Cross University. Under President Mulledy, Holy Cross had a successful launch and grew to be a well-known Catholic institution. Both Georgetown and Holy Cross in no small part owe their existence to Thomas Mulledy from Romney, West Virginia.
It would not be appropriate to leave Thomas Mulledy without discussing the 1838 sale of slaves. In the past few years, this even has drawn attention, and we must acknowledge it. The following are the accepted facts. Georgetown University was deeply in debt. That debt in part was supported by profits from a tobacco plantation on the eastern shore of Maryland, which was owned by the Church.
Thomas Mulledy had nothing to do with buying the plantation and the slaves. The plantation, for whatever reason, became unprofitable, and so the cash to run the plantation and pay Georgetown’s debt dried up. Something had to be done. Thomas Mulledy wrote the Vatican with a plan to sell the plantation in one sale and the slaves in another. The Vatican approved the sale. According to the terms, the slaves were to be kept in family groups and raised Catholic. The buyer from Louisiana agreed in writing to those terms.
The sales went through, and the excess funds brought Georgetown University back to financial health. However, it must be noted the buyer of the slaves never lived up to his end of the bargain; families were split up and they were not raised Catholic.
As a society, we have attempted lately to address our nation’s history, and Thomas has been condemned for this action. Many feel that he has brought shame on Georgetown University by involving it in the slave trade, and consequently Mulledy Hall, at both Georgetown and Holy Cross, has been renamed in honor of one of the slaves who was sold. We rightly condemn his actions, which show his limitations. He was a product of his time.
Samuel was not nearly as public as Thomas. He was an instructor, especially at Georgetown, and held in high esteem. He also held various positions within the Church. He was President of Georgetown for a short time and voluntarily stepped down, as he preferred teaching to administration. He was and still is the youngest president of Georgetown University.
In closing, it should be noted as Georgetown grew in size and influence this brought both Thomas and Samuel in contact with the various presidents and world leaders who regularly visited Washington, D.C.
Not too much is known about their continued relationship with Romney, but we do know that Thomas was appointed to be a director of the town of Romney by the Virginia state legislature.
These two gentlemen are excellent examples of folks who left our little valley to compete successfully on a national stage. We should be proud of them.
