For the adventurous eater, Brood X might be to your taste
Brood X is in full emergence here, and while the reactions of residents vary, some, like Steve Bailes of North River Mills, are getting their taste buds involved.
While it may not be a traditional source of protein in American cuisine, insects are staples on the menu for many cultures worldwide.
The shrill song of the cicadas may not make your stomach growl in anticipation, but Bailes, who writes the “Ento Treats” blog hailing insects as a viable (and tasty) food option, said there are definite benefits to dabbling in entomophagy.
That is, eating insects.
“The pioneers who are running insects-as-food companies are really interesting,” he commented. “They tend to be passionate about what they are doing: providing healthy food, addressing the projected world food shortage and helping to alleviate many ecological problems facing the Earth.”
There certainly is a “green” element to considering cicadas and other insects as a food source.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization outlines that globally, food production produces 1/3 of the planet’s greenhouse emissions. Considering insects as a food source may help reduce these emissions and help combat climate change.
Still not convinced that cicadas belong on your plate?
With Brood X emerging in the Eastern Panhandle, folks here and region-wide are developing recipes and tasty ways to serve the critters that might tickle your fancy.
Tacos. Cookies. Cupcakes. Fried up in a hot skillet. The possibilities are endless.
Well, maybe not for folks with shellfish allergies. Dr. Floyd Shockley, a Smithsonian entomologist, said that cicadas could be used interchangeably with shrimp, because of their biological similarities. Entomologists advise that folks with shellfish allergies should avoid all insects, not just cicadas, due to the risk of an allergic reaction.
For the rest of the insect-curious population, however, cicadas have the possibility to emerge as a mainstream food source down the line.
For entomophagy novices, the prospect of cicadas going from the tree to the dish could be daunting, but Bailes shared his process.
“To harvest the adults, I have an open quart jar,” he explained. “If I hold the jar up to a limb covered with cicadas, they almost dive into the jar, and they don’t try to escape.”
It sounds easy enough.
Bailes also advised that folks looking to harvest the insects might want to try their luck at a fruit tree, since the cicadas seem to favor them, and he said they also seem to be attracted to small running engines.
The cicadas usually go from the jar straight to the freezer, Bailes said, and then right from the freezer to a hot skillet.
“I usually at least remove the wings,” Bailes added. “Some people like to remove the legs.”
Alternately, harvesting the cicadas as soon as they emerge from the ground can alleviate the need to remove the crunchy shell. Naomi Haines of Slanesville reveals the trick to finding emerging “nymphs” easily.
“I personally prefer the creamy white stage of the cicada, just after they’ve emerged from their shell,” Haines said. “They’re best collected early in the morning or well after sunset. Have a plastic bag or glass jar handy to put them in.”
Feeling bold? Try one of these recipes to incorporate the buzzing members of Brood X into your diet this summer.
Chili Lime ‘Cada Tacos
1/2 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups blanched cicadas
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1/4 c. Frank’s RedHot Chile ‘n Lime hot sauce
8 flour tortillas or taco shells, warmed
How to blanch your bugs: boil 1 gallon of water and a teaspoon of salt, add 4 cups of cicadas and cook for 2-3 minutes. Drain and rinse with cool water.
Mix cumin, garlic powder and salt in a large bowl. Add cicadas and toss until well-coated.
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add seasoned cicadas, cook and stir for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in hot sauce to coat.
Spoon cicadas into warm tortillas. Top with your preferred taco fixings, like salsa, onion, cilantro, cheese or lettuce. Or, all of the above.
Source: Frank’s RedHot Cicada Cookbook
Banana Cicada Bread
1/2 c. shortening
3/4 c. sugar
2 bananas, mashed
2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1/2 c. chopped nuts
2 eggs
1/4 c. dry-roasted cicadas
How to dry roast your cicadas: after freezing the bugs to kill them, remove and lay them on a cookie sheet and roast at 200 to 250 degrees until crisp.
Mix together all of the ingredients. Bake in a greased loaf pan at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Source: Cicada-Licious: Cooking and Enjoying Periodical Cicadas, University of Maryland
Simple Air-Fried Cicadas
1 Tbsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. paprika
1-2 tsp. salt
Olive oil
Cicadas (between 30 and 40)
Note: This recipe is best with cicadas as they have freshly emerged from their exoskeletons, and have a creamy white appearance. Freeze overnight or until ready to cook.
Remove bugs from the freezer and gently clean with cool water. Optional: remove legs and wings, or leave them attached if you’re feeling adventurous.
Drizzle with olive oil, stirring gently. Put in air fryer at 225-230 degrees for 20 minutes.
While they cook, mix garlic powder, paprika and salt (you can adjust the seasoning to your taste). Remove cicadas from the air fryer and gently toss them with the seasoning. Put them back into the air fryer for a couple more minutes.
Remove and enjoy. Can be eaten fresh from the air fryer or after they cool. Store cicadas in a paper bag.
Also: Air-fried cicadas, before seasoning, can be dipped in chocolate as a tasty dessert or snack.
Source: Naomi Haines, Slanesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.