With a little help from the Hampshire County Farm Bureau, Ladd came up with a fundraiser: “The Piggest Raffle Ever.”
“This raffle is going to benefit 5 different families with unexpected circumstances who have been an FFA member or who is a current FFA members,” Ladd explained.
Among the peers Ladd is aiming to support is Tessa Carpenter (a Capon Bridge teen whose inoperable brain tumor and treatment poses a number of challenges to she and her family), Anthony Voit (who has gone through treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system), Chloe Myers (who suffered a trampoline accident in August that resulted in nerve damage to her leg and a long road to recovery), Cody Eaton (whose hospital treatment has brought financial challenges to his family) and Derek and Jay Lee, the sons of Tricia Lee, who passed away at the end of January.
The raffle with be sponsored by both Brushy Ridge and the Hampshire County Farm Bureau, and Ladd said the amount of support she’s gotten so far is “crazy.”
“I’m extremely thankful to be able to do this for my peers,” she said. “I’m really proud of how Hampshire County comes together.”
Though the tickets aren’t available yet, Ladd plans to sell 1,000 tickets, for $10 each, which will give each family $2,000. She said she’s currently asking several local businesses for additional prizes, but she’s donating a hog as the grand prize.
There will be 2 winners who will get half a hog each, vacuum-packed and freezer ready.
Ladd added that she’s grateful for the support of the Bank of Romney, especially. They donated $1,000 to the raffle already, starting the event off with a bang.
“I am so excited to be able to do this for my classmates and friends,” she added.
Ladd said folks can watch the Brushy Ridge Farm Facebook page for updates with the raffle.
