Over in our Living section, we highlight some of the most memorable events, big and small, from 2021 and take a look back at some of our favorite images of the year.
But the big events and the little ones — and all those in between — are about people, the people we pass every day and yet often don’t know.
Here’s a final roll call of friends and neighbors we’re glad we had the chance to tell you about this year, some for the last time.
Final tributes
For those who left us in 2021:
Avery and Albert “Brooks” Kesner, the elderly Shanks couple who died from Covid-19 complications within a day of each other as 2021 began.
Don Peters, the coach from Hampshire High School’s early days in the 1960s, who moved to the press box for 25 years as the voice of the Trojans
Kenny Voit, the “pillar of Main Street,” who loved old cars, bluegrass music and telling a good story
Garry Long, the retired dentist who was a high school legend on the football field and who presided as Lord Fairfax over Romney’s 250th birthday in 2012
Jose Silverio Sorzano, a Cuban political refugee who made Levels his home — and unexpectedly bequeathed Helping Hands at his death
Landon Rinker, the 6-year-old twin born with a rare brain disorder both he and his brother Nolan were born with; Nolan passed 4 years earlier.
Andy Howlett, the physician’s assistant who loved living life on the lake, where he sadly died
Bob and Genny Lovett, the Capon Bridge stalwarts who called Bingo (Bob), co-founded the library (Genny) and thrived at the heart of the community
Taylor Michael of Kirby, who had graduated Hampshire High just 12 days before she passed of natural causes
Col. David Gee, who lived a life of service, first to his country and then to Hampshire County, almost single-handedly creating the animal control operation
Bank of Romney President Dean Young, who put family, friends, neighbors and the community at the forefront of his busy life
Susan Grady, a warrior and hero in the battle against breast cancer
Al Leonard, a transplant who embraced outdoor life so much here that he became a state legend for his trapping skills
Neighbors who made a mark
Veterinarian Lowell Hott, who wrapped up a 40-year career taking care of all creatures great and small at his Augusta Animal Hospital as the year began.
Augusta Fire Chief George Weaver, who hung up his hat after 23 years leading the crew
Dean Hagerty, R.J. Swartwood and the rest of the Medical Reserve Corps, volunteers from around the county who have stepped to the fore helping the Health Department in its battle with Covid-19
Kathie Bruck and Chip Herriott, who unearthed history on his family farm 35 years after the Flood of 1985
Lee and Kathy Strawn, who are perfecting the art of making maple syrup from the trees on their farm
Tessa Carpenter, the Hampshire High School student, who battled her way back home after a bout with a grand mal seizure and an inoperable tumor
Sarah Ladd, the teenage farmer, who staged “The Piggest Raffle Ever” to help students less fortunate than herself
Kelly Matthews, who combined 2 loves of her life in the “Zen and Meow” store on Route 28 north of Romney
Angie Park, who planted her hopes for a lovelier future on creating Nellie’s Flower Farm
HHS seniors Luke Funk and Aryell Helms, who won the state competition in CPR and first aid skills for the 3rd year in a row at the HOSA convention
Eric Clemens, who suffered a massive stroke amid tragic family circumstances, and battled back to health with the help of Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Steve Francis
Keith Phelps and his 15-year-old daughter Paige of Points, who bond over sign collecting
Romney native Matt Taylor, who was “in the right place at the right time” to save the life of a man who had a heart attack during an aquatic therapy session with Taylor.
Farmers Kelly and Christi Smith who make hay for mushroom growers at the Smiths’ Dream Lake Farm
Mike Slover, who turned a childhood love of vacationing at Capon Springs resort into a dream job as its general manager.
Ken and Pam Eichhorst, who moved into a riverside home in the middle of the county and began moving out dozens and dozens of tires that were once used to stabilize the shoreline.
David Heavener, the florist and iron worker, who closed his Romney Florist shop after 38 years
Barbie Hillenbrand, who coffee stains delightfully artsy cards to raise money for cancer warriors
D.J. Johnson, the Romney man who beat the odds with life-saving liver surgery
Builder chick Amy Wall, who went into business with her best friend Krista Back to make a name for herself in construction
Alissa Lively, the Hampshire native honored by Davis and Elkins College students as their favorite administrator
Pam Francis, who built a career here working with diabetics and a host of other folks in need
Garrett Lease, a 21-year-old who represents the future of hay farming in Hampshire County
Augusta firefighter Jeff Veach, who spent the better part of 2021 hospitalized with Covid-19, only to make a triumphant return home just in time for Christmas
Teens J.D. and Victoria Croucher, who bring a youthful zest to restoring historic French’s Mill
Cassie Sheetz, the 24-year-old mom who captured hearts and attention, but eluded searchers after disappearing off Spruce Knob in March
HHS grad Justin Keeler, who Greenhouse Product News picked as one its 40 under 40 making their mark in the industry
Ed Snyder, whose wife’s family built the 1-room Hickory Grove School that he’s working to turn into a historic landmark
Capt. Samuel Bell, the 1996 HHS grad who juggles his role as dad with that of commander of the USS Chesapeake
Juanita and Orval Riggleman, who cel-ebrated 75 years of marriage in June. “I picked a good one,” Orval said.
Lukas and Gabby Newcomer, whose Noble Farm was West Virginia’s top conservation farm of 2020, winning them the use of a loaded John Deere tractor in 2021
Sharice Mays, who helped lead the search and rescue effort that found hiker Matt Wilson after he was lost for 5 days in Lost River State Park
John D’Amico, who spearheaded the community project that painted a mural at the Romney Community Pool
Jim and Janet Inskeep, who found their way to Romney from … Romney (Indiana, that is)
Matt McBride, the Romney native who’s an outdoor guide here when the hunting’s good and has the ultimate summer job — fishing in Alaska
Hampshire native Emily Warner, who brought her career in environmental management home to head the Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust
Kristina Brabson, who 20 years later could still recall the horrors of watching the Twin Towers fall on 9/11.
Antique motorcycle enthusiast Steve Rinker, who took to the road again for the nationwide Cannonball Run
Author and longtime educator Melinda Chambers, whose 6th book, “Melby,” looks at mental illness and overcoming it
The Rev. Steve Haponstahl, who finds time for every single pet brought to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for the annual blessing of the animals
Nurse Brooke Davis, the 27-year-old Yellow Spring native, who works tirelessly combating Covid-19 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Anna Poland, who brings nearly a decade of experience and lifetime of passion to her new role as head librarian at the Hampshire County Public Library
Justine Mantz, who has created a space for West Virginia art and artisans at the Bent River Trading Company in Capon Bridge
Dave Mayfield, the Morgantown native whose embrace of Hampshire County now includes a gig as president of The Bank of Romney
Floyd Wigfield, the 103-year-old who was a veteran of D-Day and a participant in its 75th anniversary commemoration
Engineer Jeff Sincell, who is reaching into outer space from Romney with his work on the James Webb Space Telescope that launched at Christmas
Ella Staley and all the other hunters who had a bang-up buck season; 19-year-old Ella snagged an 11-point on opening day.
Steven McDonald, who spent his share of Thanksgivings in the service eating MRE’s
Two-year-old Brody Spencer, who’s roaring back to normal life after having 40% of his liver removed
Steven Fox, whose heart gave out in an ambulance, and the first responders who got it started again o
