Wardensville author featured in Chicken Soup collection
Burns, who lives about 20 minutes outside of Wardensville, has submitted many musings to various Chicken Soup for the Soul collections, and her most recent submission, “Love Letters,” was published in the “Age is Just a Number” collection alongside 101 other humorous tales about getting older.
Burns said she started to get into writing when she was recovering from a total hip replacement. She said she could move, but there were limits on what she could do.
“I’m a moving person, and I couldn’t move,” she explained. “It gave me time to dive into writing.”
She said she decided to submit something to a Chicken Soup for the Soul collection.
“I never thought I’d get in,” she admitted, “but I thought it was something I could try.”
Now, Burns is a “frequent contributor” to the Chicken Soup publications, and when it comes to “Age is Just a Number,” she contributed a heartwarming story about how she and her husband show their appreciation for each other by leaving little notes around the house.
“You have to have a sense of humor. A sense of humor keeps you going because (when you get older) your life completely changes in some ways,” she said. “I find myself laughing at myself a lot, and my husband, we laugh at each other.”
A sense of humor is essential, she explained. While your body ages, you can keep your youth through keeping an open mind.
“I have seen young people who are old, and old people who are young,” Burns said. “It really is just a number. Your age has nothing to do with your age.”
Burns said she’s always “excited” when one of her submissions is included in the Chicken Soup collections, and her “Love Letters” submission allowed her to explore the topic of aging in love.
“There are times when I don’t feel like I’m old,” she revealed. “I find there’s a freedom in growing older. I’m not afraid to grow older, but keeping your mind is important, and having fun in life, still searching for fresh new ideas.”
Burns has been in the area for 26 years. She moved from out west in the Lake Tahoe area and lives in Rockland, near Wardensville, with her husband.
